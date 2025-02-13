Rikishi to return as heel and betray Solo Sikoa for his nephew on WWE SmackDown this week? Potential Bloodline twist analyzed

With WWE approaching WrestleMania 41, the Bloodline saga has taken another turn. Solo Sikoa returned to SmackDown last Friday and attacked Cody Rhodes after the main event. However, fans were a bit shocked to see Sikoa solo, despite Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga being present earlier in the night on the same show. It seemed that even they were unaware of The Street Champion’s return.

In a shocking twist, Rikishi, the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, could finally return after four years to the Stamford-based promotion and turn heel on his son Solo and align himself with his nephew, Jacob Fatu. Rikishi was last seen in WWE in November 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

Rikishi could help Jacob Fatu win his WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying bout against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman, supporting him in advancing to the men’s Chamber match. He could help Fatu eventually get crowned as the new Tribal Chief, as Sikoa has already failed to dethrone Reigns multiple times.

Trending

The Hall of Famer recently dropped a hint regarding Fatu potentially turning his back on Sikoa, when he posted a gif where Jacob Fatu looks at Solo Sikoa with a strange, angry look. By posting it, he probably supported the idea, prompting fans to speculate on multiple angles involving him on television.

Expand Tweet

This move would eventually turn Solo Sikoa into a babyface superstar, establish Jacob Fatu as a bigger heel, and unlock new storyline avenues on the blue brand show.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative at this point and fans have to wait and see how things progress in the coming weeks.

Top Bloodline member to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025

Fans are wondering what’s next for Cody Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion. It appears that, as a workhorse champion, The American Nightmare would defend his title at the WWE 2025 Elimination Chamber.

His opponent for the Chamber could be none other than Solo Sikoa. The latter recently lost to Roman Reigns on January 6, 2025, and would be hungrier than ever to capture the title to restore his pride.

Although Cody Rhodes has already defeated Sikoa multiple times, this bout could mark the final chapter in the Rhodes-Sikoa saga.

However, the angle is hypothetical for now, and it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Sikoa in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback