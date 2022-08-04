Triple H's former teammate "should have been there" for the iconic on-screen reunion, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently spoke about how Chyna should have joined him, Triple H and the rest of DX on RAW 1000 for the stable's reunion.

10 years ago, WWE's flagship show celebrated its 1000th episode, one of the staples of the brand was the renegade group known as D-Generation X. Through its various iterations, the group consisted of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac, and Chyna. However whilst the 5 male members returned for the reunion, the sole female teammate was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg said that Chyna should have been on the show that night in 2012.

"She should have been there,” Road Dogg admitted. “That’s how I feel about it. I don’t know if there was communication between [WWE and Chyna] at all to try and get her. I don’t know. Looking back, especially now, I feel bad. And 100 percent, she should have been there, but that was a business decision, and I was just then breaking into the business side of things, so that [decision] was above my pay grade. But yeah, we should have had her there. She belonged there." H/T Wrestling Inc

Many believe that Chyna's career in the adult film industry post-WWE as well as her real-life relationship with Triple H contributed to her absence that night.

Triple H was "happy" for Chyna to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Despite her rocky relationship with WWE after leaving the company in 2001, The Eighth Wonder of the World was finally enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of DX.

Speaking to ESPN, Triple H said that his former partner was truly deserving of her Hall of Fame status.

"I’m happy for her family, the people that she was close to, that hopefully this is super meaningful to them. I know it would be to her. It’s a great thing — very deserving." H/T Sportskeeda

Sadly in 2016 at just 46 years of age, the former WWE Women's Champion passed away. Her family continues to honor her to this day via inspiring social media posts regarding her personal life and wrestling career.

Should Chyna be in the Hall of Fame as a solo inductee? Give us your thoughts in the comment section below.

