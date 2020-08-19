WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal recently joined Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone for a live Facebook session where he spoke about various things and answered many questions from his fans. Talking about All Elite Wrestling, Animal gave his thoughts about the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

Animal revealed that he is a fan of Jon Moxley but explained the issue with him as a babyface.

"It's hard to, even as good as Jon Moxley is, to have a babyface like Jon Moxley. Because you'll never gonna get a heel that's nastier than Moxley. And that doesn't work in the wrestling business. And I'm a fan of Jon Moxley. I like the gimmick. I like the way he works. I like the roughhouses and I like the, I wanna say, untechnical because there's always a purpose to every one of his matches."

You can watch the entire Facebook live session with Road Warrior Animal in the video below.

Jon Moxley's time in All Elite Wrestling so far

Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE) made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV in May 2019 when he appeared after the main event and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. It was later announced that Jon Moxley had signed a multi-year contract with AEW.

Jon Moxley started a feud with Chris Jericho and defeated him at AEW Revolution in February 2020 to win the AEW World Championship. He has successfully defended his title against the likes of Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Brian Cage, and Darby Allin. Jon Moxley is closing in on 200 days as the AEW World Champion.

