Rob Gronkowski says it's a dream come true to work for WWE

Gronk was inspired by so many wrestling legends - including one surprising name.

Lifelong WWE fan Rob Gronkowski is getting to live his dream.

Gronk is living out his childhood dream in WWE

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski made headlines earlier this year when he decided to come work for WWE. The man better known as "Gronk" retired from the game of football after the 2018 season, but there were rumors of him making a comeback late in the fall of 2019. Those rumors never materialized and now they may have been put to rest for good.

Once considered the best Tight End in the NFL, Gronk appears to have his sights focused on the world of professional wrestling. During a Q&A with WWE UK, the 30-year-old was asked why he came to WWE. Like most fans, he said it was a childhood dream to step into the ring.

"I've been a fan since I was a young boy. I've been watching the WWE since I was in second grade, all the way in Buffalo, NY where I grew up. My dad used to bring me to the WWE wrestling matches and I was a big fan of so many legendary wrestlers. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, D-Generation X... Val Venis - he was my favorite. HELLO LADIES! So just to be part of, you know, an atmosphere that I grew up watching is just an honor."

Gronk also said the opportunity to work with his good friend Mojo Rawley was an added bonus. The two have been tied together every time Gronk has made an appearance in WWE, dating back to when the three-time Super Bowl Champion helped Mojo win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

Gronk makes his return to WWE this weekend as the host of WrestleMania 36. The two-night special kicks off Saturday at 7 pm EST on the WWE Network.