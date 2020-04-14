Rocky Romances: 4 wrestling couples who are split between WWE and AEW

There are a number of couples stuck in the middle of WWE and AEW.

There are more couples in WWE at present than ever before, with the likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Naomi and Jimmy Uso and even Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano all being given the opportunity to work together on WWE TV.

Not all couples have this opportunity but are still able to work closely on the same brand, much like Charlotte and Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black and Sarah Logan and Erik. While WWE seems to have a policy when it comes to sending couples to separate rosters, some couples have not only ended up on different brands but part of separate promotions.

AEW has a few of its own real-life couples in the form of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Allie and Braxton Sutter and even Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin, but they also have a handful of stars who are linked to their competition over in WWE.

#4. Cedric Alexander and Big Swole

Big Swole is one of the newest additions to AEW's Women's Division but she has already made sure she stands out. She brings something new and unique to a part of AEW that definitely needed to see improvement.

Big Swole has been wrestling for a number of years and is actually married to WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander. The former Cruiserweight Champion and the woman who could be the next AEW Women's Champion have a daughter together called Adessah. The couple married back in 2018, which was a few months before Swole made the decision to join WWE's competition.

#3. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

Current NXT Champion Adam Cole has been around the wrestling business for a number of years, so much so that he met his current girlfriend while performing. After Cole was signed to WWE with NXT, Britt Baker went on to make appearances for the Black and Gold brand and even wrestled Shayna Baszler on an episode of the show, but opted to sign for AEW.

The couple has so far been able to juggle their schedule. In fact, Baker has been spotted on several occasions watching her boyfriend from the crowd.

#2. Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears fka Tye Dillinger and Peyton Royce met while the duo were working together in NXT. Royce was promoted to the main roster and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Billie Kay. Dillinger's main roster career, however, wasn't able to live up to the hype that the company once created for The Perfect 10.

Dillinger was unhappy on the main roster, so he requested his release last year and was granted it. Royce and Dillinger have been together for around four years and announced their engagement back in 2018 before walking the aisle last year, following Dillinger's release. The former WWE star is now known as Shawn Spears in AEW.

#1. Renee Young and Dean Ambrose

One of the best-known couples split between the two companies is WWE Backstage co-host and occasional broadcast team member Renee Young and her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Moxley was once known as Dean Ambrose and is a former WWE Champion and member of The Shield. Like Tye Dillinger, he left WWE last year to move to AEW.

The circumstances regarding his departure are very different since Ambrose waited for his contract to expire before moving on to join AEW. Since joining the new company, he has become one of the company's biggest stars. His wife Renee has since moved off commentary and is now one of the hosts of WWE Backstage.