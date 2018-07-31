ROH/Impact Wrestling: Huge tag team match confirmed for Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea

Chris Jericho has confirmed a huge match for his cruise ship event

What's the story?

Following the recent back-and-forth between two of the world's most talented tag teams in the form of The Young Bucks and LAX, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho has now officially confirmed a huge tag team showdown between the two teams for his cruise ship event.

In case you didn't know...

Former six-time WWE World Champion Jericho is all set to host the inaugural Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, in 2018. The event will begin on 27th October 2018 and is going to be a five-day cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

Jericho himself has confirmed the news that the event will be hosted by WWE’s legendary commentator Jim Ross and will also feature many special guests.

Jericho’s band Fozzy will also perform during the event along with other bands such as Kyng, Phil Campbell and the bastard sons and much more. The event will also feature comedy by Jim Breuer and Killing The Town Podcast with Lance Storm and Cyrus.

The heart of the matter

Currently in their first reign as IWGP Tag Team Champions, the duo of Matt and Nick Jackson - collectively known as The Young Bucks - are arguably the world's best tag team at the moment.

Throughout their pro wrestling careers, both the Jackson Brothers have faced-off against some of the world's most decorated tag teams and the former record seven-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions are now all set to collide in a dream match against current Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX.

Ever since arriving in Impact Wrestling alongside the legendary Konnan and their female counterpart Diamante, the duo of Ortiz and Santana have been on a destructive role as part of the new LAX. And following a lot of back-and-forths, we are now all set to witness a mega tag team match between The Bucks and LAX later this year on Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager.

Below is the official announcement from Chris Jericho:

What's next?

Jericho's cruise ship will begin sail on the 27th of October and so far several other top matches such as The Alpha Club vs The Bullet Club and Marty Scurll vs Sami Callihan have also been confirmed for the event.

