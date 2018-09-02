ROH/Indie News: Chris Jericho confirms another huge match for his Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea

Chris Jericho has announced another huge match for his cruise ship event

What's the story?

Hours prior to the kick-start to the inaugural All In event, former Ring of Honor World Champion Cody Rhodes has been confirmed to compete in yet another high profile singles match, this time on Chris Jericho's upcoming Cruise Ship event.

In case you didn't know...

Former six-time WWE World Champion Jericho is all set to host the inaugural Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, in 2018. The event will begin on 27th October 2018 and is going to be a five-day cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

Jericho himself has confirmed the news that the event will be hosted by WWE’s legendary commentator Jim Ross and will also feature many special guests.

In addition, Jericho’s band Fozzy will also perform during the event along with other bands such as Kyng, Phil Campbell and the bastard sons and much more. The event will also feature comedy by Jim Breuer and Killing The Town Podcast with Lance Storm and Cyrus.

The heart of the matter

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho took it to his official Instagram handle this evening and confirmed another huge singles match for his upcoming Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea event.

As noted, Y2J has now confirmed that All In originator Cody Rhodes will be going head-to-head against head booker of Ring of Honor, Delirious later this year on Chris Jericho's Cruise Ship in what will also prove to be another blockbuster wrestling event, other than All In.

Below is the official announcement made by Jericho:

What's next?

As of right now, Cody Rhodes' main focus will be towards the first ever All In event, which takes place later today at Rosemont, Illinois and will see Cody challenging for the coveted NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho's cruise ship will begin sail on the 27th of October and several top superstars from ROH have apparently been confirmed to appear as well.