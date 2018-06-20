ROH/Indie News: Chris Jericho confirms the first round matches for Sea of Honor Tournament

The Cruise of Jericho promises to be another historic event.

The Sea of Honor Tournament brackets have been revealed

What’s the story?

New IWGP Intercontinental Champion and WWE veteran Chris Jericho has announced the first round matches for the upcoming Sea of Honor Tournament, which takes place on Chris Jericho’s mega Cruise of Jericho event.

In case you didn’t know…

Former six-time WWE World Champion Chris Jericho is all set to host the inaugural Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, in 2018. The event will begin on 27th October 2018 and is going to be a five-day cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

Jericho himself has confirmed the news that the event will be hosted by WWE’s legendary commentator Jim Ross and will also feature many special guests.

Jericho’s band Fozzy will also perform during the event along with other bands such as Kyng, Phil Campbell and the bastard sons and much more. The event will also feature comedy by Jim Breuer and Killing The Town Podcast with Lance Storm and Cyrus

The heart of the matter

For the inaugural Cruise of Jericho event, Pro Wrestling veteran Chris Jericho has partnered up with top American promotion Ring of Honor Wrestling and as confirmed by Y2J himself, the first round matches of the Rock N’ Wrestling Rager’s Sea of Honor tournament have been confirmed.

As noted, the first round of the Sea of Honor Tournament will seemingly feature a total of 8 matches with some of Ring of Honor’s top superstar battling it out among themselves, in order to get a shot at the ROH World Championship in the near future.

Below are the opening round matches for the Sea of Honor Tournament:

Left Side:

Jay Lethal vs BJ Whitmer

Christopher Daniels vs Delirious

Marty Scurll vs Rhett Titus

Silas Young vs Flip Gordon

Right Side:

Mark Briscoe vs Will Ferrara

Adam ‘Hangman’ Page vs Frankie Kazarian

Cheeseburger vs Beer City Bruiser

Jay Briscoe vs Kenny King

What’s next?

Chris Jericho’s cruise ship sets sail Oct. 27, 2018, in Miami, headed to the Nassau, Bahamas, before eventually heading back to port on Oct. 31, 2018.

