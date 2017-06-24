ROH News: Cody Rhodes comments on winning the Ring of Honor World Championship

Cody Rhodes celebrates his first-ever world championship win with a subtle reminder of how far he's come.

by Elliott Binks News 24 Jun 2017, 21:06 IST

Cody Rhodes, new ROH World Champion

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes has taken to Twitter to comment on his recent ROH World Championship victory. The former WWE man shared a snap of him celebrating his win with fellow Bullet Club members the Young Bucks and Marty Scurll, with the fitting caption “the Prince just became a King… and we march on everybody.”

The Prince just became a King



...and we march on everybody pic.twitter.com/p0XpRBH8oM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 24, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

On Friday evening, Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels in the main event of the Best in the World pay-per-view to become the new ROH World Champion. It’s a result that ends what Cody had been hyping as a 31-year world title drought for the Rhodes family. His father, Dusty, was, of course, the last Rhodes world champion, when he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at the Great American Bash on July 26, 1986.

The finer points

In May of 2017, Cody Rhodes was granted his release from WWE. The tail end of his run saw him saddled with the Stardust gimmick, a face-painted, spandex-clad, quasi-comic book villain referred to as the Prince of Dark Matter. Fast-forward 13 months and, as Cody himself was keen to remind us, that same Prince is now ROH world champion and delivering on the potential that he’d previously been prevented from fulfilling.

Also read: Cody Rhodes talks about his worst ever WWE match

Reactions

As you might expect, the response within the wrestling community has been overwhelmingly positive. A whole host of names have come out to congratulate Cody, including his Bullet Club buddies Scurll and Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell of Arrow fame and, perhaps most touchingly of all, his brother, Dustin.

My good friend @CodyRhodes is the World Champion.



Best in the World. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 24, 2017

Author’s take

Cody’s decision to walk out on WWE was initially seen as a bold one. But having travelled the globe and capped it all off with his maiden world championship win, it’s starting to look like the best move of his career. He’s arguably already in a far better position than he was during the latter part of his WWE run, as his Tweet almost poetically reminds us. Congratulations to Cody for going against the grain and seizing the initiative with a gamble that certainly looks to have paid off already.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com