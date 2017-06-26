ROH News: Cody Rhodes received six stitches after his ROH title match

Cody received quick treatment for his injury and is not expected to miss out on any action.

Rhodes got stitches for his buster upper lip

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes, who became the Ring of Honor World Champion at the ROH Best in the World PPV, had to get six stitches after the event, as per F4WOnline.

Rhodes won the ROH World title in a match against Christopher Daniels and had his upper lip split open early on during the match itself after a strike from Daniels hit him in the mouth. Here’s a Tweet by Cody confirming the injury and the stitches.

Thank you Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus for the speedy treatment. We've got a celebration to plan... pic.twitter.com/kSg8rI5AoM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 24, 2017

The injury isn’t expected to keep Cody out of action.

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels at Ring of Honor’s Best in the World Pay-Per-View on 23rd June 2017. Their match was for the Ring of Honor World Championship which was held by Daniels. The bout headlined the annual event.

The victory has made Cody Rhodes the first World Champion in the Rhodes family in 31 years. Prior to him, his father Dusty Rhodes had defeated Ric Flair in 1986 to capture the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Early on during his match with Christopher Daniels, Cody shoved Daniels, which had caused Daniels to hit Rhodes in the mouth. The strike by Daniels split open Rhodes’ lip and he had to be taken away to receive stitches after the match as a result.

Rhodes was taken to the Saints Campus of Lowell General Hospital and ended up receiving six stitches on his upper lip, he confirmed this via a Tweet and thanked the medical staff at Lowell’s for their speedy treatment of him.

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face off against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in a Champion vs. Champion match on 1st July 2017 at NJPW’s G1 Special Event in Long Beach, California. The match will be for Okada’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Author’s take

The injury is nothing but battle scars for a Superstar that deserves everything that has been coming his way ever since he left the WWE. Cody Rhodes is an incredible performer and is one of the very best non-WWE wrestlers right now.

His match against Kazuchika Okada at the G1 Special is going to be a must-watch for all fans of professional wrestling. I can’t wait!

