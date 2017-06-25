WWE News: Daniel Bryan drops hint about going for the ROH World Championship after leaving the WWE

Could Daniel Bryan head over to Ring of Honor and challenge Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Title?

Daniel Bryan issues a warning to Cody Rhodes

What’s the story?

Daniel Bryan took to Twitter to address Cody Rhodes’ winning the ROH World Championship from Christopher Daniels at Ring of Honor’s “Best in the World” Pay Per View.

After first congratulating him, Bryan said that if Cody could hold on to the title for 462 days (number of days that Bryan had held the ROH championship for) then he might just have Bryan coming after him. Bryan’s Tweet, which was in response to Cody’s Tweet about his title win, can be seen below:

Side note, if you hold the @ringofhonor title 462 days I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18. Be forewarned! #FinalCountdown https://t.co/alSLGCeNcX — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 25, 2017

Shortly afterwards, Bryan posted another Tweet captioned “#TrollingForLife” implying that he wasn't serious about his previous declaration.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Bryan was one of WWE’s most popular and fan-favourite Superstars during his time as an in-ring performer with the company. Bryan, in his highly-decorated WWE career, won nearly ever single championship that the promotion had to offer and was even a 12-time Slammy Award winner.

Before he came to the WWE, however, Daniel Bryan (then known by his real name Bryan Danielson) was one of the most popular wrestlers on the Independent circuit. Primarily competing for Ring of Honor, Bryan also wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling and a host of other independent promotions.

Bryan was a one-time Ring of Honor World Champion in a reign that lasted for 462 days. Bryan won the ROH Championship from James Gibson and went on to have successful title defences against the likes of Samoa Joe, Nigel McGuinness, Austin Aries, etc. before he finally lost the title to Homicide in 2006.

Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2016 due to seizures induced by repeated concussions that he had sustained during his wrestling career. The official announcement of Bryan's retirement being made by him on the 8th February 2016 episode of RAW. He subsequently assumed the role of SmackDown GM in July 2016.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan took to Twitter to congratulate Cody for his victory at Ring of Honor’s “Best in the World” Pay Per View. Bryan stated that his 462-day title reign transformed him as a professional wrestler and added that it was one of the best times of his career. The Tweet can be seen below:

Congratulations! Being @ringofhonor champ for 462 days transformed me as a wrestler and was one of the best times in my career. Enjoy it! https://t.co/alSLGCeNcX — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 25, 2017

Bryan then “forewarned” Cody that if he managed to hold on to the title for more than 462 days, then Bryan might have to come after him. With this, Daniel Bryan implied that he might just end up returning to Ring of Honor to challenge Cody for the ROH World Title.

Afterwards, Daniel Bryan posted the following Tweet, implying that he wasn't serious about his challenge to Cody.

Cody Rhodes has not responded to Bryan's messages as of yet.

What’s next?

Even though Daniel Bryan might have had a tongue-in-cheek moment with his Twitter challenge to Cody, he has been hinting at an in-ring return for quite some time now.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan had claimed that he was working on an in-ring return. A previous report had also speculated about a possible Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar NJPW match in 2018.

Author’s take

With Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract coming to an end in 2018, it will be fascinating to see what the American Dragon does next. On the one hand, his well-being is of the utmost importance, but on the other, Bryan feels dissatisfied with his own career, not being able to wrestle.

For his and his family’s sake, I hope he stays in the WWE and continues with his cushy, non-physical GM role. However, Daniel Bryan is a true fighter, and it would come as no surprise to anyone were he to leave the WWE just to be able to wrestle inside the squared circle again.

