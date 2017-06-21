WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals he's working on an in-ring return

Bryan announced his retirement from wrestling in February 2016, as a result of various injuries.

Daniel Bryan is apparently working on an in-ring return

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniel Bryan revealed that he’s working towards a potential in-ring return.

Bryan stated that professional wrestling is a creative outlet for him, and that it’s his first love, something that no other thing can really replace.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Bryan, whose real name is Bryan Danielson, is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestling performers of all time.

The 36-year-old has performed both in America as well as on the Japanese professional wrestling circuit, and is perhaps best known for his time in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania XXX and, as per several industry insiders, was primed to be a top star for the WWE in the years to come.

Nevertheless, he went on to retire from the sport last year, owing to an accumulation of damage, including several concussions and seizures.

On the topic of potentially returning to in-ring competition, Bryan sounded confident and said, "I'm working on it. Wrestling is more of a creative outlet, and especially for somebody like me, I view it as my creative outlet. Not all WWE superstars and not all wrestlers view it that way, but that’s how I view it and that’s one of the ways my mind works creatively.”

Additionally, on wrestling being his first love, he elucidated, “You can’t always do it until the very end, and that’s a hard reality of sports. The blessings wrestling has given me have allowed me to find some new passions, but it’s really hard when you’ve got that first love and nothing really replaces it.”

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan presently serves as the on-screen General Manager of SmackDown Live.

His contract with WWE expires next year, and it’s not known, as of this time, whether or not he’ll choose to sign with the WWE again.

Author’s take

Daniel Bryan’s legacy is already secure, irrespective of whether or not he ever competes in the ring again.

However, should he choose to lace up the boots and tights again, we ought to support the man who has given wrestling fans fond memories.