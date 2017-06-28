ROH News: Cody Rhodes says that a match with Daniel Bryan would be a "major box office" attraction

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes answered questions surrounding Daniel Bryan’s recent remarks about potentially facing him outside of a WWE ring.

Cody Rhodes recently captured the Ring of Honor World Championship by defeating former champion Christopher Daniels at ROH Best in the World on June 23, 2017, in Lowell Massachusetts.

Daniel Bryan has been out of in-ring action since he announced his retirement on a February edition of Monday Night RAW in 2016. Since retiring from in-ring competition, Bryan has taken on the role as General Manager for Smackdown Live. However, Bryan recently mentioned that he could be looking at getting back into wrestling condition.

For fans who have longed for the day they just might see Daniel Bryan back inside a wrestling ring as a competitor, may have something to truly hope for now. Bryan took to Twitter recently, congratulating Cody Rhodes on his ROH title victory.

Bryan also went on to talk about how being ROH champ changed his career forever and even hinted that Cody should hold onto that title until Bryan’s WWE contract runs out.

Congratulations! Being @ringofhonor champ for 462 days transformed me as a wrestler and was one of the best times in my career. Enjoy it! https://t.co/alSLGCeNcX — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 25, 2017

Side note, if you hold the @ringofhonor title 462 days I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18. Be forewarned! #FinalCountdown https://t.co/alSLGCeNcX — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 25, 2017

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody was asked his thoughts on a potential match against Bryan. The following is an excerpt of what he had to say:

“I dont think this was a challenge, just fun. Daniel Bryan remains one of my friends. Final Countdown would be a welcome tune, even as a competitor. I have always looked up to Dan. It would be a major, major box office for all involved.”

Daniel Bryan recently returned to duties as Smackdown Live GM after some time at home for the birth of his newborn baby. It’s obvious that he will be consumed with his duty as Smackdown GM for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Cody and Ring of Honor are hitting a very busy stretch, with some pretty big events on the schedule, including a big War of the Worlds UK tour, as well as upcoming pay-per-view events in Las Vegas, Concord, North Carolina and Atlanta.

I’m not really sure how much of this we should buy stock in. While it would be awesome to see Daniel Bryan make a return to Ring of Honor and take on Cody for the title, I still doubt he will be willing to risk his health for the cause.

Nevertheless, all of this makes for fun talk around the water cooler. I just don't think this is one that will ever materialise. But, then again, Daniel Bryan will always have a special place in his heart for ROH, so never say never!