WWE/ROH News: Jeff Hardy discusses WWE desires and ROH contracts

What did Jeff Hardy have to say about all that's been going on with Impact Wrestling, ROH, and WWE?

Will the Extreme Enigma and his Broken Brother return to the WWE?

What’s the story?

SEScoops recently interviewed Jeff Hardy about his issues with Impact Wrestling, the status of his contract with Ring of Honor, what he misses with the WWE and his desire to see The Hardys in the WWE.

Jeff confirmed that his and Matt Hardy’s contract with ROH is short-term and that the working relationship he has with them is great. He was quoted as saying:

“It’s a short-term deal and it’s cool because we can still work the indies like we’ve been doing. We’ve really had a good time on the independent circuit. We sell a lot of merchandise and take a lot of pictures with fans. It’s great to be your own boss and being able to do TV with Ring of Honor as well.”

In case you didn’t know

The Hardys were originally considering staying with Impact Wrestling, but their talks with Anthem Sports and Impact Wrestling fell through and both Hardys ended up not re-signing.

The Hardys would sign with Ring of Honor and defeated The Young Bucks for the ROH Tag Team Championships at ROH Manhattan Mayhem IV.

The heart of the matter

Impact Wrestling is currently attempting to block The Hardys from using the Broken characters anywhere else. Jeff spoke about this during the interview and said that he felt it was heartbreaking for the company to try to take credit for the characters that him and his brother had created.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s just very heartbreaking. I gave 7 years of my life to Impact Wrestling and TNA and for them to hold this against us... when they threatened to sue Ring of Honor… What they said was a complete lie, that ‘they developed the Broken Universe’ for us, which is so untrue.”

Jeff also talked about the WWE and how he wished to eventually introduce the WWE Universe to their Broken Universe.

“I would love to introduce the Broken Universe to WWE eventually. I think it would be huge. As far as character driven or just a fresh vibe in in the pro wrestling world, yeah I think eventually I’m sure I’m going to jump back into the solo dimension and I’d love to be the world champion again. In my career in WWE, if it works out, the whole Hall of Fame and all that stuff. It started there and I’d like to end there.”

What’s next?

The Hardy Boyz’ contract with ROH is short-term and could very well lead to them coming to the WWE at some point this year.

For now, the only place to find The Broken Hardys is ROH and the other independent promotions that they wrestle for.

Author’s take

Despite the bad blood that has risen between The Hardys and Impact Wrestling, it’s good to see that The Hardys and their family are enjoying work outside of Anthem Sports.

Hopefully, this issue with The Hardys can be resolved so that they can bring the Broken Universe to the Raw or SmackDown brand in WWE.

