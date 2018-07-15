ROH News: Ring of Honor announces Cody Rhodes' return to in-ring competition

Cody Rhodes will be back in action very soon

What’s the story?

As per confirmed by Ring of Honor on their social media platforms, former ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes is apparently all set to make his return to in-ring competition despite stating that he was seemingly set to take some time away from Pro Wrestling in general.

In case you didn’t know…

At the recently concluded G1 Specials at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, USA; Bullet Club member Cody Rhodes challenged for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, as he went head-to-head in an ROH: Supercard of Honor rematch against new champion Kenny Omega.

Other than the IWGP Heavyweight Title on the line, this match was apparently also set to decide who the eventual leader of The Bullet Club was going to be as both Cody and Omega have been feuding with each other for months now regarding this same topic.

However, following Omega’s successful title defense against ‘The American Nightmare’, the two men were in for a huge shock as Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga, along with Tanga Loa and the legendary Haku brutally beat up the rest of The Bullet Club and formed a new group billed as The Bullet Club Firing Squad.

The heart of the matter

After going through hell-and-back against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega at the Cow Palace, Cody Rhodes decided to take it to his official Twitter account in order to announce that he was apparently all set to take some time-off the Pro Wrestling ring until his upcoming self-financed event All In.

However, it now looks like there has been a certain change of plans as ROH has announced that Cody will be competing in a one-on-one match against The Kingdom’s TK O’Ryan at ROH: Honor For All, which takes place next Friday.

What’s next?

ROH: Honor For All is slated to take place this Friday at the Municipal Auditorium next Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.