ROH/NJPW News: Chris Jericho officially confirms the main event for his Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager At Sea

The Alpha Club vs The Bullet Club showdown has been made official

What’s the story?

During the very recent episode of The Young Bucks’ Being The Elite YouTube series, the main event for Chris Jericho’s upcoming Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea was officially confirmed, as a brand new match has now been added to the lineup for the inaugural show.

In case you didn’t know…

Former six-time WWE World Champion Jericho is all set to host the inaugural Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, in 2018. The event will begin on 27th October 2018 and is going to be a five-day cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

Jericho himself has confirmed the news that the event will be hosted by WWE’s legendary commentator Jim Ross and will also feature many special guests.

Jericho’s band Fozzy will also perform during the event along with other bands such as Kyng, Phil Campbell and the bastard sons and much more. The event will also feature comedy by Jim Breuer and Killing The Town Podcast with Lance Storm and Cyrus.

The heart of the matter

As confirmed on the recent episode of BTE, new IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho will be teaming up alongside current IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson—The Young Bucks as the trio known as The Alpha Club is all set to go head-to-head in a mega six-man tag team match against The Bullet Club, who will be represented by Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll in the main event of Chris Jericho’s upcoming Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager At Sea.

Check out the latest episode of Being The Elite below:

What’s next?

Chris Jericho’s Cruise Ship will begin sail on the 27th of October and so far several top notable superstars from Ring of Honor, NJPW, and Impact Wrestling have all been confirmed to appear on the show.

However, the recently confirmed Alpha Club vs Bullet Club match indeed promises to be an absolutely amazing six-man tag team match.