ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes teases huge announcement ahead of All In

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes (right) is regarded as one of the top indie stars today

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes has taken to social media so as to tease a big announcement pertaining to the upcoming “All In” event.

Apparently, the belief is that the aforementioned announcement could have something to do with the form of media by means of which fans can view All In.

In case you didn’t know…

It was a few months ago, that former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) took the professional wrestling community by storm, with the announcement of their All In event.

All In is being touted by both fans and experts alike as the biggest indie pro-wrestling event of the 2018 calendar year.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes had previously confirmed that the All In event—which is being funded by him and The Young Bucks—shall take place at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 1st, 2018.

On that note, Cody and The Young Bucks have notably highlighted and continue to document their journey leading up to All In next month.

The belief is that Cody and The Young Bucks could reveal a huge announcement on the upcoming episode of their YouTube show “Being The Elite”.

Cody teased possible announcement on social media—one that could unravel over the next few hours—

“Tomorrow is gonna’ be stupid fun.”

Tomorrow is gonna’ be stupid fun. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 6, 2018

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks have been prepping for their All In event—highly-disciplined training routines and strength and conditioning et al—in order to put forth their very best at the highly-anticipated event.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts as well as trade pundits note that All In is trending towards becoming a financial success—as evidenced by fan-reaction as well as ticket sales thus far.

