ROH/NJPW Rumors: Reason why Enzo & Cass invaded the G1 Supercard show

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.87K   //    07 Apr 2019, 09:01 IST

Related image

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 weekend could not have gotten off to a crazier start. At the WWE Hall of Fame, Bret Hart was attacked by a random invader, who was subsequently taken out and got his own fair share of justice.

There was another invasion on the night, at the G1 Supercard. This time, it was Enzo and Cass who invaded the show, jumping the barricade and getting into an altercation with Bully Ray.

There's been some confusion as to whether it was a work or shoot. Voices of Wrestling has given us a confirmation regarding the matter.


In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania weekend's second day saw two parallel instances of invasion. The first and most shocking one saw Bret Hart get attacked by a fan. The screen had blacked out and within seconds, Travis Browne, Heath Slater, Kofi Kingston and others were already in the ring to cause a separation.

At Madison Square Garden, the G1 Supercard saw Enzo and Big Cass invade, much to the shock of everyone. They got into an altercation following the Tag Team Title match. The interesting thing is that their invasion was completely blacked out of the feed

The heart of the matter

According to Voices of Wrestling, the Enzo & Cass invasion was 100% a work.

It seems quite clear that it was a storyline and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com responded by saying that Bully Ray is more influential to ROH than before.

It's interesting to note that the booking team is against it. It doesn't really come as a surprise, because Enzo Amore had a very bad reputation towards the tail end of his WWE career, and nothing he's done since has helped revive that.

Big Cass, in the meanwhile, may have a chance, because he has been open about being in the wrong with regards to his WWE firing.

What's next?

It's going to be interesting to see what happens if Enzo & Cass have indeed signed with ROH. They've got the makings of top heels.

