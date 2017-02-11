ROH Rumours: Match between The Hardyz and The Young Bucks in jeopardy

ROH's relationship with TNA in rough waters?

The Young Bucks are scheduled to face The Hardyz at Supercard of Honor XI

What's the story?

According to the February 13th edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ring of Honor's relationship with TNA has reportedly gotten a bit strained. Prominent pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer thinks that this may be regarding the Hardyz vs. Young Bucks match scheduled for ROH's April PPV, Supercard of Honor XI.

ROH's discomfort stems from the fact that Jeff Jarrett, with whom they've had problems in the past, has been brought back into TNA.

In case you didn't know...

In 2004, Jeff Jarrett, who back then was in charge of TNA, had pulled out his Superstars from ROH due to the scandal concerning ROH's previous owner Rob Feinstein. TNA did the same thing after they went on Spike TV, by suspending their relationship with ROH as well.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Triple H eager to sign The Young Bucks

The heart of the matter

Jeff Jarrett was the founder and president of TNA. He founded the company with his father, Jerry Jarrett.

Jarrett resigned from the company in 2013 and went on to create a new wrestling promotion called Global Force Wrestling. Jarrett returned to TNA in 2015 to set-up a storyline between TNA and Global Force Wrestling.

After securing ownership of TNA, Anthem Sports & Entertainment brought back Jeff Jarrett on board to serve as the executive consultant. Authorities at ROH are probably concerned that Jarrett, now in a position of power, might cause problems in their relationship.

What's next?

The chances of TNA's relationship failing with ROH are very slim. Anthem Sports & Entertainment and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, ROH's parent company, have a deal to air ROH in Canada and are working together on the same.

As of now, the match between The Hardyz and Young Bucks is still on. Both The Young Bucks and Hardyz are still cutting promos on each other in ROH and TNA respectively.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Jeff Jarrett’s return will certainly serve as a moment of resurgence for TNA. The relationship with ROH, however, has been beneficial for TNA in the past and the two companies should certainly work their differences out with Jeff Jarrett in tow.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com