ROH Rumors: Matt and Jeff Hardy sign with Ring of Honor

The Hardyz not going to the WWE?

PC: WreactDown on Twitter

According to PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson, After winning the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles from The Young Bucks, Matt and Jeff Hardy cut a promo, wherein they announced that they had signed with ROH.

The Hardyz defeated The Young Bucks at ROH's Manhatten Mayhem VI event.

On February 27th, The Hardyz had announced that they'd left TNA.

The Hardyz' departure from TNA came about because the new TNA management wasn't ready to give Hardyz the creative control they wanted due to Jeff Jarrett's return to the company. Another factor in The Hardyz' departure was that TNA was going to handle their independent bookings and was also going to take a certain percentage of those bookings.

Ever since they left TNA, The Hardyz were consistently teasing a return to the WWE. Matt Hardy tweeted out a message to Bray Wyatt teasing a potential feud between the two supernatural entities. A few days ago, it was reported that discussions between the WWE and The Hardyz had started.

We still don't know whether they've signed with ROH because according to Mike Johnson's report ROH is still keeping that information concealed. This curveball arrives amidst much talk that the Hardyz would be making a much anticipated return to the WWE.