ROH Results (07/30/2017): Jay White faces Punishment Martinez in the Main Event

Flip Gordon took on Jonathan Gresham, Bobby Fish faced Silas Young while Punishment Martinez faced Jay White in the main event of ROH.

An action-packed show, as always!

#1 Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham

Both participants engaged in the usual hold-and-switch routine before distancing themselves. They locked up again, with Gresham locking Gordon in a wrist hold. Gordon tried rolling his way out of the hold before finally getting out with a kip up.

Gresham hit Gordon with a Single Leg Takedown before applying a side headlock takedown. Gordon escaped the hold via head scissors. They continued the headlock-head scissors pattern for a few moments before breaking it up and distancing themselves.

Gresham dropkicked Gordon into the corner. He tried hitting Gordon with the boot but missed. Gordon manoeuvred his way out of the corner, avoided a clothesline, and hit the dropkick on Gresham. Gordon hit Gresham with handspring back elbow and followed it up with a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Gresham finally regained control after hitting Gordon with the boot in the corner and went up the turnbuckle and hit a seated splash on Gordon.

After a brief commercial break, Gresham and Gordon began exchanging forearms. Gordon hit Gresham with an uppercut and then followed it up with a springboard slide. Gordon hit a bunch of high-flying moves before Gresham gained control and hit an elbow drop for a near fall.

Gresham jumped off the top rope to hit a cross body, but Gordon reversed him for a near fall; the latter hit a Spinning Death Valley Driver followed by a superkick for a two count. Gresham recovered and hit Gordon with the rana for a near fall.

In the closing moments of the match, Gresham uppercut Gordon's arm to weaken it and then trapped him in the octopus stretch for the win.

Result: Johnathan Gresham def. Flip Gordon via Submission

Post-match, Alex Shelly – one-half of the Motor City Machine Guns – came to the ring and invited Flip Gordon to come back to the ring. He praised Gordon for his match and informed him that ROH needs talent like him and that he will try to help Gordon in any way possible.

Video package of the Marty Scurll-Kushida match, wherein Adam Cole interfered and cost Marty the ROH TV Title.

They showed a video package of Josh Woods before going backstage for an interview with him. Woods claimed that he was next in line for the ROH TV Championship as he had won the Top Prospect Tourney. He said that he wanted to have a challenge since Kushida was in Japan. He challenged Jay Briscoe for a match.