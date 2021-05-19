Seth Rollins explains his actions at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

At WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Cesaro challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The Swiss Superman came up short after passing out to the Guillotine.

After the match, Seth Rollins came out and attacked Cesaro. The pair have been feuding for the past two months. It was rather surprising considering that many fans believed that the feud between the two had been settled prior to WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Appearing on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins commented on his actions and gave an explanation as to why he attacked Cesaro after the main event:

"The man gets what he deserves. [Cesaro] has cheated to beat me two times now. Once at WrestleMania, took advantage of the rain delay. Second, on SmackDown a few weeks ago when he used the help of The Usos." Rollins continued, "Cesaro claims to be high and mighty, 'Oh I'm a pro wrestler, I live and die by pro wrestling. I love'. Well maybe do the right thing. Because if I don't get superkicked in the face by Jimmy Uso, Cesaro doesn't even get a title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

"So he wants to mosey along like he earns everything, like he's the hardest worker in the room? No. I'm the hardest worker in the room. I own two coffee shops. I own a wrestling school. I show up to work every single week. I'm the one who carries this show on my back. Not Cesaro," Rollins added, "So he goes out there and he has his 'classic' match with Roman Reigns. Can't get the job done and I made an example out of him.

"I don't like the guy. We go back a long way. He's not the same person he used to be. He's changed. Everything about him has changed and I need to put an end to it. That's why I did what I did."

Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania

Last month, at WWE WrestleMania, Cesaro competed in his first ever WrestleMania singles match. The Swiss Superman went on to defeat Seth Rollins and earn arguably the biggest win of his career.

Since then, Cesaro seems to be getting a strong push as he was launched into a feud with Roman Reigns right after WrestleMania. However, based on recent developments, it seems like the rivalry between Rollins and Cesaro has been reignited.

