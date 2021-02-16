"Roman beats him to a pulp!" - Former WWE writer breaks down Edge vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania match [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has revealed the specifics of how he would book the Roman Reigns vs Edge Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo reveals how he would book WWE storylines - the former WWE employee revealed he would have Reigns beat Edge "to a pulp." He would also compare Edge's hypothetical loss to a match he booked in WCW, featuring Sycho Sid and Goldberg.

Here's what Russo had to say on Edge vs Roman Reigns:

"Let’s face it, bum neck, fifteen years older than Roman Reigns, whatever he is… long match, a lot of hope spots, a lot of false finishes, but in the end, Roman beats him to a pulp! And he doesn’t quit, doesn’t beat him. Just the old, either too bloodied to continue, either passes out... I remember I had that match in WCW with Goldberg and Sid and I did not want to beat Sid! So how we did it was Goldberg beat the sh*t out of Sid, bloodied, but Sid wouldn’t quit… You make the guy, you don’t hurt the guy. But in the same token it’s very believable because at his age, on his best day, he ain’t beating Roman Reigns."

Vince Russo would make things personal between Edge and Roman Reigns

Do yourself a favor and check out @THEVinceRusso and @chrisprolific in the new @SKWrestling_ series called 'Writing with Russo' ahead of #WWERaw. The former WWE head writer books Edge's road to WrestleMania perfectly.https://t.co/FpeB7Qj0AK — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) February 15, 2021

Throughout the conversation, Russo would make it clear he would want to see the storyline between Edge and Roman Reigns get personal. This would involve the use of Edge's wife Beth Phoenix.

"Then we can go through the whole Adrien and Rocky at the beach: “First time in my life I’m afraid, OK?!” You’ve got all the drama now. His wife telling him, this is Roman Reigns… there’s his kids, what’s going on? But he’s got to do this in the spirit of Christian. You know what I’m saying? You’ve got this whole beautiful story. And then, to me, to make it “real” you go to the match and Edge gives everything he’s got."

You can watch the clip from Writing with Russo at the link below:

