Roman Reigns and the 13 Biggest WWE Superstars who will miss Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE Hell in a Cell takes over the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, this Sunday night and could be seen as one of the most underwhelming events of the year.

As of writing, there isn't a single SmackDown match on the card, and many of the company's biggest names will miss the show.

While it was already revealed that The Tribal Chief was missing the event, many top names should be added to the card, but as of writing, the following list will not have a place at Hell in a Cell.

#14. Roman Reigns will not be at Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but despite holding the two biggest championships in the company, Reigns will not be part of Hell in a Cell. As the face of the company, Reigns has been pushed hard over the past few years and has been unpinned since December 2019. It appears that the star needs a break, and the company has handed it to him ahead of Hell in a Cell.

Reigns technically isn't needed on the show, but it would have been much easier for him to take a hiatus if there were still two world championships.

#13. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since Ronda Rousey defeated her for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen recently married AEW star Andrade, and the couple has since set off on their honeymoon.

Flair has been advertised for some events in a few weeks, which means she could be back in time for Money in the Bank. However, it's clear that there was never a plan for Charlotte to be at Hell in a Cell.

#12/11. The Usos

The Usos, much like their cousin Roman Reigns, currently hold both the Tag Team Championships in WWE. After defeating Riddle and Randy Orton on SmackDown a few weeks ago, they were able to become Undisputed Champions, but at present, lack challengers.

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura recently won their contenders match to challenge the duo for the title at a later date via disqualification. However, the match hasn't been announced for Hell in a Cell.

The bout could be announced for the event on SmackDown, but it seems strange to leave it to the last minute unless the plan is for it to happen on an episode of SmackDown once again.

#10. Randy Orton

Randy Orton hasn't been seen since his match against The Usos, where he lost the RAW Tag Team Championship. The Viper was attacked by the new champions following the match and is currently sidelined with a storyline injury.

In his absence, Riddle and Nakamura have teamed together and appear to be pushing for a title match in their own right. There have been teases that Orton and Riddle could be going their separate ways, but until The Viper makes his return to the company and recovers from the assault at the hands of The Usos, this can't be determined.

#9/8/7. Brawling Brutes

Much like The New Day, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland have been part of a lengthy feud since before WrestleMania. The five men are interestingly not set to be part of Hell in a Cell this weekend, even though they could easily have announced a tag match or six-man with The New Day choosing a partner.

Big E was recently spotted without a neck brace following his neck injury at the hands of Ridge Holland, and the feud could continue until Big E can make his return and exact some revenge.

#6. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE following WrestleMania Backlash and is currently on an undefeated streak. Bliss has defeated Nikki A.S.H., Sonya Deville, and Doudrop since her return but hasn't been pushed into a feud that she has been able to take forward into Hell in a Cell.

Bliss could have chosen a partner to take on Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. this weekend, especially since the company is looking at introducing a Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, and there are currently a lack of teams.

#5/4. Sasha Banks and Naomi

The story surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi has been well documented over the past few weeks. The two women were Women's Tag Team Champions, and there was a plan for them both to be part of Hell in a Cell before their walkout.

Sasha Banks was reportedly set to take on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Naomi was ready to challenge Bianca Belair, but as champions in their own right, the two women didn't agree with the plans. Following their walkout, the duo has been suspended, and the titles have been vacated.

#3. Ronda Rousey

As noted above, Ronda Rousey was set to take on Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell, since there is a lack of challengers on SmackDown. With Charlotte Flair currently on hiatus, Rousey has joined forces with Raquel Rodriguez against Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and it appears to be a tag team storyline moving forward.

Rousey is unlikely to be forced to defend her title at Hell in a Cell, but the company could decide to add a women's tag team match or even Shotzi and Aliyah to the show on Friday Night SmackDown.

#2. Ricochet

Ricochet is the current Intercontinental Champion, but he doesn't have any real challengers despite holding the title for several weeks. Drew Gulak and Ricochet are currently locked in a storyline, but as of writing, there is no title defense scheduled to take place at Hell in a Cell.

Ricochet was consistently overlooked before he was champion, but given the storyline surrounding Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, it's likely that this could be added following this week's SmackDown.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is easily the biggest superstar on SmackDown in the absence of Roman Reigns. The former world champion hasn't been part of his own storyline recently and was added to the rivalry between The New Day and The Brawling Brutes last week on SmackDown.

Unless the company are able to add him to this feud and announce a six-man tag team match for Hell in a Cell, then it's likely that Drew McIntyre won't have a place on the card.

