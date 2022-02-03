Roman Reigns and 4 other reasons WWE should stop relying on part-timers

The WWE Royal Rumble kicked off the Road To WrestleMania and now there are two part-time Rumble winners who will go on to main event WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey returned after an almost three-year absence, whilst Brock Lesnar won his second Royal Rumble to wrack up another main event match at 'Mania.

Over the last decade, WWE has become more and more reliant on part-time stars with the likes of Goldberg, Batista, John Cena, and even The Rock being known to be recalled by the company when needed.

Whilst this was a formula that once worked, it appears that there are now several glaring reasons why the company no longer needs to make the call to former stars for WrestleMania season.

#5. Roman Reigns is a huge reason why WWE no longer needs to rely on part-time superstars

WWE @WWE



Every day as Universal Champion

10-0 record in pay-per-view matches

Wrecked everyone So @WWERomanReigns , how was YOUR 2021?Every day as Universal Champion10-0 record in pay-per-view matchesWrecked everyone So @WWERomanReigns, how was YOUR 2021?🏆 Every day as Universal Champion📺 10-0 record in pay-per-view matches☝️ Wrecked everyone https://t.co/1FLQRseVbG

Roman Reigns may come from a family of wrestlers, but the star himself is a complete product of WWE's Performance Center. The current Universal Champion has come through the ranks in FCW, NXT, and has been the face of both RAW and SmackDown en route to being the best-known wrestler in the world.

Reigns is proof that stars can be created from scratch and that the company needs to have more faith in the talent that they have contracted, rather than looking elsewhere for a bigger name.

Reigns has worked with Brock Lesnar on numerous occasions over the past few years and The Rock is rumored to be recalled to the company for a huge showdown in the coming years. That spot could instead go to an up-and-coming star who could rise through the ranks and become a credible challenger to The Tribal Chief.

The reliance on part-time superstars has meant that no one on RAW can match the level that Roman Reigns is currently on over on SmackDown. The only person that is on Reigns' level that can continue to be recalled is Brock Lesnar or John Cena.

WWE had potential with the Seth Rollins/Reigns feud heading into The Royal Rumble but that has once again been pushed aside in favor of the company's favorite panic button feud.

