Roman Reigns' 5 biggest failures at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy in WWE as one of the most entertaining superstars to have stepped foot inside the squared circle. His 1316-day Universal Title reign could not be recreated in decades. The OTC is currently engaged in a heated feud against Seth Rollins and CM Punk, and they are scheduled to lock horns at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match. They will be closing night one of the show.

This year marks Reigns’s 10th WrestleMania main event. He has an impressive record of nine wins and three losses at the Show of Shows, with only losses against Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes.

However, despite having an impressive WrestleMania resume, The Undisputed Tribal Chief has had major failures at Mania. This article looks at the five biggest failures the OTC had at the Show of Shows.

#5. Seth Rollins’s “Heist of the Century” at WrestleMania 31

At WrestleMania 31, 2015, Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns faced champion Brock Lesnar in a singles match for the WWE title. The bout went the distance as both superstars were determined to destroy one another.

The Beast Incarnate dominated Reigns, brutally rag-dolling him with his signature Suplex City, and also busted his head wide open, covering the challenger in blood. Many felt Roman would ultimately overcome the adversity and beat Lesnar.

However, as Reigns started to gain momentum, things quickly took a turn, and Seth pulled the “Heist of the Century,” cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, turning the title match into a Triple Threat bout.

Rollins ultimately emerged victorious and became the new WWE Champion. Reportedly, the OTC was scheduled to win the bout, but the plans were altered at the last moment as fans were not receiving Roman well. This is considered one of Roman Reigns’s biggest setbacks.

#4. Roman Reigns breaking The Undertaker’s Streak

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak is one the biggest records that can not be replicated in ages. The Phenom and WWE crafted history, as The Deadman was undefeated at the Show of Shows for nearly three decades.

WrestleMania XXX saw the shocking end of the streak at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Although fans were upset with the move, getting a monstrous heel in the face of Lesnar was relatively acceptable.

At WrestleMania 33, Reigns clashed with The Undertaker and became the second star to defeat the Hall of Famer at the Show of Shows. However, fans heavily criticized the idea and turned on Reigns.

Many felt that the company was forcefully pushing Roman down the throats of fans, despite him failing to go over organically. Also, experts and pundits believed the Stamford-based promotion tarnished The Deadman’s legacy by making him lose to Reigns at the time.

#3. The match against Triple H was a disaster

Reigns faced Triple H at WrestleMania 32 in the main-event bout for the WWE Championship. The Big Dog emerged victorious. Despite a big babyface win, fans weren’t happy with the bout.

Fans and experts believed that WWE forcefully shoved the feud down their throats. The storyline was not well-booked and lacked intensity, and the main event spot could have been given to someone else as the result was predictable.

#2. Brock Lesnar match in 2018

Reigns and Lesnar have been an important part of each other's careers and have main-evented 'Mania three times together. Their matches at WrestleMania 31 and 38 grabbed the eyeballs and sat well with fans.

However, their encounter at 'Mania 34 turned out to be a nightmare for the company. 2018 was a year when the Stamford-based promotion under former CEO Vince McMahon's creative direction struggled to connect with fans, and many felt the company's storylines weren't as enthralling as they used to be.

Fans dismissed the main event match between Roman Reigns and Lesnar. They chanted “Boring” and even played with a beach ball between the bout, showcasing their disinterest in the match-up.

#1. Losing the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Rhodes ended the four-year title reign of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, creating a massive moment. The fans were massively invested in the feud and were behind The American Nightmare, wanting to see him emerge victorious after previously losing at WM 39.

However, a set fan base had a different opinion - Roman Reigns should have retained the title and got his dream match against The Rock. To many The OTC should not have lost the title as it massively affected his character and sort of derailed his momentum according to many. Adding to this, the dream match between Rock and Reigns is unlikely to take place in the foreseeable future.

