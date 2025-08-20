Roman Reigns to accidentally cost former WWE Champion his title match at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

WWE Clash in Paris is inching closer, and Roman Reigns may have revealed his match at the premium live event. During the main event of this week's RAW, Reigns came out to help Jey Uso against Seth Rollins and The Vision. Before the cameras stopped rolling, OTC1 seemingly issued a challenge to Bronson Reed.Roman Reigns and The Auszilla will likely lock horns at Clash in Paris. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Title against Jey, CM Punk, and LA Knight. There is the possibility that Reigns may accidentally cost a former WWE Champion his shot at Rollins’ gold. The name in question is Punk.While he is currently focused on taking down Reed, recent episodes of RAW have made it clear that Reigns wants to punish The Visionary. Reigns is not part of the title bout, but he could interfere if Bron Breakker shows up. OTC1 may aim to prevent Rollins from gaining an unfair advantage with the help of Breakker and Reed. However, he can end up costing Punk a potential win.The possible angle can be booked to set up a singles feud between The Second City Saint and Reigns. OTC1 will likely be away from TV to shoot the upcoming Street Fighter movie in September. Hence, he will need to lay the foundation for a huge program before his comeback.Amid Reigns' absence, Punk, Knight, and Jey Uso can continue their feud with Rollins and The Vision. Clash in Paris should be an interesting event, considering the budding rivalry between the abovementioned stars. Reigns' potential interference during the title match could also cause friction between him and Jey. As of now, this is mere speculation.Roman Reigns deserved a bigger match at WWE Clash in ParisWhile Roman Reigns will likely feature in a singles match at the upcoming PLE, fans expected more. Since his return, he has been targeting Rollins but has yet to face him in a match. At WWE SummerSlam, Reigns teamed with Jey Uso to face Breakker and Reed. Hence, many expected him to go after Rollins at Clash in Paris, but it didn't happen.WrestleSeek @WrestleSeekLINKRoman Reigns vs Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris marks Roman’s first singles match on a WWE PLE since WrestleMania 40.While the imminent match against Reed will keep OTC1 busy, his status as a massive draw warranted a bigger bout for him in France. Only time will tell when Reigns will have his one-on-one showdown against Rollins so that he can get revenge for what went down at WrestleMania 41.