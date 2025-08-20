  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Clash In Paris 2025
  • Roman Reigns to accidentally cost former WWE Champion his title match at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns to accidentally cost former WWE Champion his title match at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

By Sheron
Published Aug 20, 2025 16:22 GMT
Roman Reigns in Clash in Paris [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Roman Reigns (left), Official poster for Clash in Paris (right) [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Clash in Paris is inching closer, and Roman Reigns may have revealed his match at the premium live event. During the main event of this week's RAW, Reigns came out to help Jey Uso against Seth Rollins and The Vision. Before the cameras stopped rolling, OTC1 seemingly issued a challenge to Bronson Reed.

Ad

Roman Reigns and The Auszilla will likely lock horns at Clash in Paris. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Title against Jey, CM Punk, and LA Knight. There is the possibility that Reigns may accidentally cost a former WWE Champion his shot at Rollins’ gold. The name in question is Punk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While he is currently focused on taking down Reed, recent episodes of RAW have made it clear that Reigns wants to punish The Visionary. Reigns is not part of the title bout, but he could interfere if Bron Breakker shows up. OTC1 may aim to prevent Rollins from gaining an unfair advantage with the help of Breakker and Reed. However, he can end up costing Punk a potential win.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

The possible angle can be booked to set up a singles feud between The Second City Saint and Reigns. OTC1 will likely be away from TV to shoot the upcoming Street Fighter movie in September. Hence, he will need to lay the foundation for a huge program before his comeback.

Ad

Amid Reigns' absence, Punk, Knight, and Jey Uso can continue their feud with Rollins and The Vision. Clash in Paris should be an interesting event, considering the budding rivalry between the abovementioned stars. Reigns' potential interference during the title match could also cause friction between him and Jey. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Roman Reigns deserved a bigger match at WWE Clash in Paris

While Roman Reigns will likely feature in a singles match at the upcoming PLE, fans expected more. Since his return, he has been targeting Rollins but has yet to face him in a match. At WWE SummerSlam, Reigns teamed with Jey Uso to face Breakker and Reed. Hence, many expected him to go after Rollins at Clash in Paris, but it didn't happen.

Ad

While the imminent match against Reed will keep OTC1 busy, his status as a massive draw warranted a bigger bout for him in France. Only time will tell when Reigns will have his one-on-one showdown against Rollins so that he can get revenge for what went down at WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Sheron

Sheron

Twitter icon

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications