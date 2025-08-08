WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Full match-card predictions 

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will emanate live from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31. The company has started gearing up for the upcoming premium live event.WWE has so far announced just one match for the spectacle, which will see either Naomi or IYO SKY defend the Women's World Title against Stephanie Vaquer. However, fans should expect the company to complete the match card in the coming days.In this piece, we will cover full match-card predictions for WWE Clash in Paris 2025:#4. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the Women's Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash in Paris 2025Becky Lynch prevailed over Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam. Following that, The Man showed up on this week's RAW to address fans. However, Big Time Becks was confronted by Nikki Bella.The segment saw Lynch and Nikki engage in a war of words before the former laid waste to the latter. Given how things unfolded, a potential match between the two could happen at Clash in Paris.Prediction: Becky Lynch could make easy work of Nikki Bella to retain her title.#3. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, &amp; LA Knight could lock horns with The VisionWWE @WWELINKREIGNS ✅ KNIGHT ✅ PUNK ✅Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB contract on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion on the opening night of SummerSlam 2025. Following that, The Visionary defended his title against LA Knight on this week's RAW.However, things turned south as CM Punk interfered in the match to attack Rollins. This led to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker getting involved to save Seth. While the heels took out Knight and Punk to get things under control, The Vision was confronted by Roman Reigns.The OTC showed heart to go toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins' faction. However, the numbers game eventually caught up with him. Given how things transpired on Monday's RAW, fans could witness an epic tag team match between The Vision and Roman Reigns, CM Punk, &amp; LA Knight at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.Prediction: The Vision could defeat the babyfaces due to Austin Theory's interference, who could be revealed as the new member of Seth Rollins' faction.#2. Brock Lesnar vs. John CenaJohn Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. After the clash, The Cenation Leader was confronted by Brock Lesnar.The Beast Incarnate took out Big Match John with a brutal F5 at the spectacle. Given how things transpired, Lesnar seems all but set to face John Cena shortly. The company could book the epic clash for WWE Clash in Paris 2025.Prediction: John Cena could prevail over Brock Lesnar after a hard-fought battle.#1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE TitleWhile Cody Rhodes reigned supreme over John Cena, Drew McIntyre also had a great outing at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Scottish Psychopath, along with Logan Paul, defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match.Following his big win at SummerSlam, the creative team could give McIntyre a big push. The Scottish Psychopath could be the one to challenge The American Nightmare for the latter's gold at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.Prediction: Cody Rhodes could defeat Drew McIntyre in what could potentially be the match of the night.