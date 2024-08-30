The Bloodline saga has gripped WWE fans for the last four years. Once Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship, he started to build what would become one of the greatest factions in wrestling history.

Solo Sikoa tore down what remained of that group. In its place, he's built his own Bloodline with stars only loyal to him. Since Sikoa eventually turned on his Tribal Chief, history could repeat itself with the second iteration of the destructive faction.

While Solo Sikoa considers himself The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns faced opposition at many points. With the way Solo has acted in charge, Jacob Fatu could eventually follow his lead by betraying his leader due to the next four signs.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4. Jacob Fatu is already the standout in the new Bloodline

It didn't take very long for Jacob Fatu to wow the WWE Universe. Fans who were familiar with his work knew what to expect. However, casual fans have to be delighted with how Fatu has performed since making his debut.

He flies all around the ring, is fluid in his offense, and brings a physical intensity to the group. The Samoan Werewolf also doesn't feel it when someone hits him in the head.

Fatu is already the standout of Solo's group just a few months after making his anticipated WWE debut. He's also the difference maker as he quickly turned the tides against Roman Reigns during their last encounter.

#3. Potential crowd reaction may force a face turn

Fan reaction can often spoil plans for a given star. Officials may want to present a performer as a heel or a face, but the audience can reject that. With smarter fans, it's hard to truly get a portion of the crowd to hate a gifted performer.

That's why, despite his terrible acts, a good majority of fans still cheer for MJF. LA Knight started as a heel, but his popularity quickly grew amongst the WWE Universe. WWE bookers had no choice but to turn The Megastar into a good guy.

The same also happened with Becky Lynch's rise as The Man. Officials thought fans would cheer for Charlotte Flair after she again overshadowed Lynch at SummerSlam in 2018.

After years of coming up short - and many times to Flair - fans actually cheered Lynch when she attacked her friend after another heartbreaking loss. Fatu is the clear difference maker and has that "It Factor" that cannot be taught. It may eventually lead to a face turn by turning on his Tribal Chief.

#2. Roman Reigns could have sent Jacob Fatu as a double agent

If The Bloodlines are going to war, and they certainly will be before 2024 ends, then the story will need some twists and turns that many did not anticipate. Roman Reigns didn't sit around playing video games after losing at WrestleMania 40.

He probably regrouped and witnessed what happened with The Bloodline during his absence. In that time, The Head of the Table could have sat in the shadows to plan several moves before and after his return.

Jacob Fatu was the last member to join the group, and Reigns could have contacted the Samoan Werewolf before Solo Sikoa. He could have hatched a plan for Fatu to join Solo's Bloodline as his most trusted follower. That, in turn, could lead to a betrayal when Solo least expects it.

#1. Solo Sikoa's demand of Jacob Fatu on last week's SmackDown

Solo Sikoa forced Jacob Fatu to relinquish his tag team belt on last week's SmackDown. {Image Credit: WWE.com}

This move actually happened on SmackDown and isn't speculation. Before The Bloodline defended their WWE Tag Team titles against The Street Profits, Sikoa demanded that Fatu hand his title to Tonga Loa. He wanted Fatu to be his personal enforcer and protector.

Even though The Samoan Werewolf didn't hesitate to answer the request, it still had to sting his ego. He was part of the team that won the titles from DIY, so he should be able to defend that prize.

If Fatu comes to resent Solo for that act, it could lead to another betrayal in the Bloodline. It may have seemed like blind obedience when he turned the belt over, but it could lead to more if Solo continues to mistreat The Samoan Werewolf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback