Roman Reigns to add Jacob Fatu, debuting superstar, and a top tag team in his new Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

By Sheron
Published Jul 02, 2025 21:17 GMT
Roman Reigns and OG Bloodline, Jacob Fatu, Zilla Fatu [Image Credits: wwe.com/Star's Instagram]

WWE has hinted that Roman Reigns will return to WWE soon by advertising him for SummerSlam, but what about his Bloodline? As of now, The Bloodline 2.0 has recruited a new member in Hikuleo, and Tonga Loa made his return. With JC Mateo, Solo Sikoa won the WWE United States title at Night of Champions.

Jacob Fatu is out of The Bloodline 2.0 and could team up with Jimmy Uso if needed. But what about the rest, and could Reigns return with a new member of his own?

A video went viral on social media after Fatu lost the title at Night of Champions. This featured his former tag team partner, Zilla Fatu, reacting to the loss. He tweeted a telephone emoji, saying that he was just a phone call away. This got fans curious about the prospect of Zilla potentially joining WWE.

While there is no news of Zilla signing a WWE contract, Umaga’s son has been vocal about his desires. Ever since Jacob debuted in WWE, Zilla has used every opportunity to make it clear that he is available to help out.

If WWE plans to sign the current indie star, it will add a major player to Roman Reigns’ potential new Bloodline team. Joining them could be The Usos, as it has been reported that WWE plans on reuniting the former Tag Team Champions.

This could be done ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this year. WWE has put The OTC on the poster, hinting that he will take part in the Premium Live Event. Right now, however, these are just speculations.

Roman Reigns could be starring alongside his former rival

It was recently revealed that Roman Reigns was cast as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot. Soon after, it was revealed that the studio was eyeing another WWE star for the role of Guile. This is none other than Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is currently in talks about the role.

If he does get cast, this will be the first time the two stars will act opposite each other in a Hollywood movie. Fans are expecting the two to have a bout in the movie as a subtle nod to wrestling fans about their history in 2024. Rhodes has starred in a number of shows and cameoed in a few movies before this.

A top WWE star is missing in action

