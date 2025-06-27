Roman Reigns to return to WWE with a new gimmick? Exploring the possibility 

Since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV. Not only did he lose to Seth Rollins, but he also lost his Wiseman, Paul Heyman. Fans have been waiting for The OTC to make his return, but things have been slow.

Meanwhile, his 'Mania opponent Rollins won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and CM Punk is facing John Cena for the Undisputed WWE title at Night of Champions. So, when will Reigns return, and will he still be the same Tribal Chief?

As per "The Hollywood Reporter," Roman Reigns has been cast in the upcoming "Street Fighter" movie. He will star as Akuma alongside Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and 50 Cent. The movie is based on the hit arcade game series. The plot of the movie has been under wraps, but the cast was recently announced.

It was previously reported that he would be in the movie, and now his character has been revealed. This has led to some interesting online discussions.

Many fans have predicted that this could cause Reigns to return with a new gimmick. Much like Hollywood Hogan, The OTC may return with a new personality. This would be a mix of his existing Head of the Table persona, mixed with a bit of flair and attitude since he’s now a big Hollywood star. Some have even speculated that this could reflect Hollywood Rock. Nothing is confirmed officially as of now.

Roman Reigns to return to WWE soon

As per WrestleVotes, it has been revealed that Reigns could return soon. This would be ahead of or at SummerSlam. Fans initially expected The OTC to return at Money in the Bank.

This would have been to prevent Rollins from winning. However, that did not happen, but he could return to stop him from cashing in. This would be a major upset for The Visionary and a major win for Roman Reigns.

Their feud is not yet over, and he wants answers as to why Heyman went with Rollins. This will be one of the most interesting storylines this summer in WWE. Fans have also predicted a WarGames match at Survivor Series between Rollins and Co., vs Roman Reigns and his Bloodline that could feature new members.

