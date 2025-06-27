Roman Reigns' WWE return immediately suffers a big blow - Reports

Roman Reigns is set to return soon to the company, per reports, but as it turns out, he may not be able to stick around for too long. The star has been absent for a long time already.

The star is now working a part-time schedule, with very few appearances this year. Reigns has been absent for a while now, but earlier reports indicated that he would finally return to prepare for SummerSlam. The star is supposed to perform at the first-ever two-night edition of the event.

However, the star has now been cast in the Street Fighter movie as Akuma. As a result, wrestling fans are in for only bad news. The report by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that production on the film would begin in August in Australia.

Given that the project is in Australia and the commitment needed for filming such movies, Roman Reigns will likely need to make himself available there. Traveling back and forth for shows will also prove very difficult, if not impossible.

Thus, immediately after returning to WWE for SummerSlam, he will likely need to leave again to film Street Fighter.

Liv Morgan was recently cast in a movie and needed time off to fulfill her commitments before returning to WWE. It seems that immediately after returning at SummerSlam, the same will be happening for Roman Reigns.

