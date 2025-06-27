Roman Reigns to return to WWE & get badly injured at SummerSlam because of 2 major stars? Potential explored

Roman Reigns is expected to make his long-awaited WWE return ahead of SummerSlam, but he is reported to take another long hiatus from wrestling shortly thereafter. The Tribal Chief has landed a major role in Street Fighter, having been cast as "Akuma," with principal photography set to begin this August in Australia.

Reigns' SummerSlam plans are sure to involve Seth Rollins, but with the extremely volatile situation of WWE's main event scene and The Visionary's status as Mr. Money in the Bank, a lot remains up in the air. While Reigns and Rollins might go one-on-one at SummerSlam, CM Punk remains heavily involved with Rollins and his crew—Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Meanwhile, Punk is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship tomorrow at Night of Champions. At the same time, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and Jey Uso remain in heated conflict with Rollins & Co. Therefore, exactly how Roman Reigns would get involved at SummerSlam remains unknown. However, one thing that is clear is that Reigns will likely be written off from WWE television at SummerSlam or soon thereafter.

It is in this scenario that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could come in handy. From Rollins' perspective, his goons will simply be taking care of the "Roman Reigns problem." In other words, The Tribal Chief could be on the receiving end of another heinous attack coming, possibly at SummerSlam. This would allow Reigns to take time off to shoot for Street Fighter while also adding more fuel to the eventual blowoff match between The Architect and The Head of the Table.

This is precisely why WWE certainly should and probably will abstain from having Reigns and Rollins go at it one-on-one at SummerSlam. Given Roman Reigns' schedule and the history between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, it is even possible that the forthcoming chapter in their story stretches all the way to WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns' backup options in his quest to take down Seth Rollins

Given that Seth Rollins has two men right by his side, Roman Reigns might need backup in the form of two major allies, albeit those he has contentious relationships with. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso may have put their differences aside with Reigns last fall, leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames, but the scenario now is different.

There may be a common enemy, but will Reigns' ego be able to handle Jey Uso as a former World Heavyweight Champion and Sami Zayn as a guy categorically committed to getting there. If Rollins is World Heavyweight Champion by this point, that will only add more room for conflict.

Meanwhile, a tag team scenario with CM Punk, someone who quite literally bailed The Bloodline out of the WarGames cage, also remains an interesting potential dynamic. Punk and Reigns seemed to have developed a mutual appreciation (sort of; as good as it gets with their egos) following Survivor Series, but all of it came crashing down between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Nevertheless, the ending of WrestleMania Saturday and the closing visual of the RAW after Mania would suggest that the pair joining forces once again to take down the Seth Rollins-Paul Heyman axis remains an interesting possibility.

