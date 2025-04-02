Roman Reigns to align with biggest WWE rival? - 4 Samoan stars The Tribal Chief could recruit for a new Bloodline

Roman Reigns has been left on his own in WWE since WarGames, as The Usos are now fighting their own battles, and Solo Sikoa is having issues within his own family.

Reigns is looking at the possibility that he could be screwed by his own "family" at WrestleMania if Paul Heyman turns against him, which could spark a new hunt for Bloodline members.

If Roman Reigns was to reform The Bloodline, several WWE names are up to the job.

#4. Tamina Snuka

Whilst it appears to be a long shot, Tamina Snuka is a member of the Anoa'i family and could be brought back to WWE by Roman Reigns. She was integral in helping The Bloodline backstage when they first came together, but hasn't been seen on screen for several years.

If Reigns were to create a new Bloodline, he could decide to add a female to ensure that they have all bases covered and would be able to choose between Tamina, Nia Jax and Naomi.

#3. Lance Anoa'i

Lance Anoa'i has finally been recruited by WWE and is currently part of NXT. This is the same way that Solo Sikoa debuted before he was called up to join the family, and Reigns could once again decide to recruit from NXT and bring Lance up to the main roster to be part of his new stable.

Lance has been a big supporter of Reigns, and if he brings him up to SmackDown, then he would owe The Tribal Chief, and it would make him a loyal supporter.

#2. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is set to do some big things in WWE after being brought in by Solo Sikoa. Fatu has already proved that he now does his own thing and is no longer loyal to Solo Sikoa, and as the old saying goes, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Perhaps if Fatu is now against Solo, he could be persuaded to work with Roman Reigns, and the two men could make a whole new family and be unstoppable in WWE.

#1. Solo Sikoa could return to Roman Reigns' side

Solo Sikoa did have the backing of his family at one point, but his Bloodline has been ripped apart in recent weeks. If he and Fatu collide at WrestleMania, and he comes up short, it could be Solo returning to Reigns with his tail between his legs.

Sikoa owes a lot to Reigns, and the two men could find common ground again if The Usos are busy with their own things and are unable to help Reigns in his next endeavor.

