Roman Reigns to ally with two former Paul Heyman guys to take down Seth Rollins' faction? Exploring the possibility

By Jitesh Puri
Modified May 27, 2025 10:27 GMT
Roman Reigns could return to fight Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns could return to fight Seth Rollins' faction (Image credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns returned for revenge against Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on the WWE RAW episode following WrestleMania 41, but has been off-screen ever since. He might have some company when he makes a comeback.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker assaulted Roman Reigns on the WWE RAW episode that followed this year's Show of Shows. They faced Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event, where they added another member in Bronson Reed. If the OTC still wants to go against the heel alliance, he might have to make an alliance of his own, which could include two former Paul Heyman clients.

These stars are CM Punk and Brock Lesnar, who have history with not only Paul Heyman but also Seth Rollins. The two shared the same fate as Reigns, being betrayed by The Wiseman in the past. Fans might wonder if they can join forces to battle Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

CM Punk already continued his feud with The Visionary's faction on this week's RAW, but Brock Lesnar's return may not happen anytime soon, considering his alleged involvement in serious allegations surrounding Vince McMahon. This ultimate alliance of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar will remain speculation for now, as we don't know if or when the company will clear The Beast for a comeback.

Who else could help Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins' faction?

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar are two great options, but they're not the only ones who can help The Tribal Chief. Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns' former stablemate in The Bloodline, is already against Rollins' alliance, so he could potentially be a partner.

Another OG Bloodline member, Jey Uso, is also on the red brand and has actively participated in the ongoing storyline. It will be interesting to see if he steps up to help the OTC against Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Besides Sami and Jey, The Tribal Chief could also bring Jimmy Uso or Cody Rhodes from SmackDown to ensure the babyfaces gain the upper hand on WWE RAW. Fans continue to anticipate his return as he prepares himself for a must-see fight.

