Roman Reigns and 3-time United States Champion likely picks to win WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match 2020 (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee 11 Dec 2019

Roman Reigns

As we reach the end of the year, the excitement can be felt among the WWE Universe. Slowly but surely we are approaching that time of year when every WWE fan sits up and takes notice of what is happening on the weekly programs of the company.

WWE begins the year with WWE Royal Rumble, the event that officially kicks off the 'Road to WrestleMania'. With the Royal Rumble, the one to win the event is often the one who goes on to become the major focal point of the rest of the year.

This year, Seth Rollins won the Men's Royal Rumble match and with two victories over Brock Lesnar, it's safe to say The Architect had a pretty good year in the ring.

The importance of the Royal Rumble match can never be understated, and so, in the recent episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Gary Cassidy and Tom Colohue had four picks for the Superstars who are very likely to win the Royal Rumble... and no, CM Punk was not one of them.

For Gary, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre were the two Superstars that seemed the likeliest to win the honor.

Kevin Owens has been somewhat of a revelation after his return to the roster in 2019. Having spent a lot of time out of the ring, he has competed for the WWE Championship, had Shane McMahon fired, and is now involved in one of the biggest feuds against a newly heel Seth Rollins. With the Stunner as his new finishing move, WWE is intent on backing Owens, and the pick certainly seems justified.

"He was a last-minute swap as well, wasn't he? The plan was very much to keep him on SmackDown based on the order in which they were reading things out. They leaked information on WWE.com. Someone in the back, probably Paul Heyman, let's be honest, saw what was happening, reacted to the list, and said 'okay, you need to make a change, give me Kevin Owens. I'll do very good things with him, give me Kevin Owens.'"

As for Drew McIntyre, everyone in the WWE Universe knows just how much talent the Scottish Psychopath has. He has not really reached for the stars since coming back to the main roster, but with a win at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, he could be catapulted to the very top of the roster.

"He's been incredible. He's put in a lot of work, but it has seemed like he's been missing that little something."

Tom Colohue had two picks. One was a man who has been in the limelight in a big way since returning to regular WWE television - Rusev. Rusev's current storyline may be controversial, but it has certainly helped everyone concerned.

He has managed to become an extremely popular figure once again, and this is something that might allow him to remain in the best position to receive a monster push. Tom also added another reason for him to be the winner, as it would be perfect for WWE to get him to sign a new contract with them — something that is a high priority at the moment.

Rusev actually facing Brock Lesnar would also be an incredible battle at WrestleMania, as the two Superstars could have a realistically believable and entertaining feud.

"I'm going to state the obvious one straight away — Rusev. I think Rusev actually has a really good shot and I think a lot of that's down to contract negotiations. He's one that they don't want to let go. It's a high priority to sign Rusev. Lana's just signed. They want to make sure Rusev has."

On the other side of things, the other possible Superstar named by Tom is also the favorite of most people at the moment — Roman Reigns. Reigns has been out of the title picture for a solid year-and-a-half. During this time, he has beaten cancer, returned, and stayed away from any and every title. Each of his feuds has been entertaining and allowed Reigns to be cheered, something that has been missing over the past few years.

If he were to win the Royal Rumble, he could face The Fiend at WrestleMania. The Fiend has seemed impossible to defeat and has claimed victim after victim, be it Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and possibly even the disappeared Daniel Bryan.

"I think we all know it's going to be Roman Reigns. He's the favorite now. Not even after CM Punk anymore... Roman Reigns will probably take on Bray Wyatt in the main event of WrestleMania."

In such a situation, seeing Roman and Wyatt face each other at WrestleMania, there is no other Superstar on the roster who could believably defeat The Fiend at this time.

On the other hand, what if Roman loses? What happens then? Is there anyone else on the roster capable enough to take on The Fiend? In such a situation, a feud between Roman and Bray would be like the meeting of King Kong and Godzilla. With no way to determine who could come out of this as the winner, it would make for another entertaining storyline.

With these four picks for the Royal Rumble, it seems as if this year's Men's Rumble is guaranteed to be an entertaining one.