Roman Reigns and King Corbin set to face each other at WWE Royal Rumble

Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020

Roman Reigns and King Corbin will square off against one another in a match at Royal Rumble before they take part in the Men's Royal Rumble battle royal.

With each passing week, both Superstars have been adding new intensity to their ongoing hostility on WWE SmackDown. Things reached a boiling point after King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler handcuffed Reigns to a ring post and poured dog food all over him to embarrass him.

Since then, Corbin has gone on to beat The Big Dog at TLC in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match and Reigns had also cost the 2019 King of the Ring winner from getting an opportunity at the Universal Championship.

Last week's episode of the Blue brand saw The Usos return to help their cousin Roman from getting assaulted by Ziggler and Corbin and on this week's episode, Corbin pointed out that Reigns was hiding behind Jimmy and Jey Uso because he was afraid of facing Corbin again.

Reigns cleared the air by saying that he would be more than happy to face Corbin before the Men's Royal Rumble match so that he could beat his nemesis twice in a single night. This week's edition of SmackDown saw Robert Roode return to television after getting laid out by Reigns a few weeks ago to lay an assault on Reigns and The Usos.

It will be interesting to see how the feud between Reigns and Corbin will pan out in the weeks to come and whether the former World Champion will finally get the upper hand on his adversary.