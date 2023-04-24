Roman Reigns could be the architect of his own downfall with this one vindictive move in the WWE Draft

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen since RAW after WrestleMania. But The Tribal Chief has made it clear that he has an issue with The Usos following their loss at WrestleMania 39.

Jimmy and Jey will have the chance to right their wrongs if they can overcome Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens this week on SmackDown. However, the WWE Draft could also significantly impact their future.

It's unclear when Roman Reigns will return to WWE, but the Draft could split up The Bloodline, and The Head of the Table could be the man ensuring it. It would be quite the swerve if Reigns punished The Usos for losing the match on SmackDown by speaking to upper management and ensuring that they are drafted away from the family.

Reigns only wants winners in his corner, and he could then go on to add new members to his family. Meanwhile, The Usos will likely look to recover from this betrayal.

Roman Reigns could hide behind statistics following the WWE Draft

The Usos could be split from Solo Sikoa and Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief could claim that this is what happens in the WWE Draft and that he will talk to someone about it.

It could then be revealed to the public, but not The Usos, that Reigns was behind the switch and wanted to ensure that Sikoa and his brothers were separated. This could lay the foundation for a lengthy storyline leading into this year's SummerSlam as the WWE Universe eagerly awaits The Usos to learn about the betrayal. Sami Zayn could be the one to inform Jey and Jimmy about Reigns' actions, making the potential feud even more enjoyable for fans.

Can Roman Reigns cope only with Solo Sikoa and not The Usos on his own brand? Share your thoughts or theories in the comments section below.

