Roman Reigns to ask an unlikely Bloodline member to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41? Potential swerve explored

Roman Reigns may be forced to walk into WrestleMania 41 without his Bloodline backing him, but that could change if he calls on an unexpected name. After everything that has happened, The Tribal Chief might ask Tama Tonga to be in his corner during the high-stakes triple-threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

There is a strong reason behind this. Solo Sikoa, the leader of The New Bloodline, lost clean to Roman Reigns on January 6. This means his followers, including Tama Tonga, have no choice but to fall in line and acknowledge him again. With Solo’s faction falling apart and The OG Bloodline looking more like a memory, this could give Roman Reigns an opportunity to pull someone like Tonga to his side.

Tama hasn’t had the best time under Sikoa's leadership. Earlier this year, Solo hit Tonga with a Samoan Spike, causing Jacob Fatu to lose. Now, just recently, The Street Champion abandoned Tama Tonga during a tag match on April 11 SmackDown, leaving him to get pinned by LA Knight. That moment of betrayal could push Tamar Tonga to reconsider who he truly stands with. With Solo constantly putting himself first, Tonga might be fed up and ready to make a big move.

If The OTC does bring Tama Tonga into his corner, it could be a smart move to regain some control and shake up The Bloodline story once again. A post-WrestleMania showdown between Tama and Solo could be on the way – and Roman Reigns might play a big role in it. This could also push the former NJPW star into the spotlight with a fresh storyline against the crumbling New Bloodline. This is just a speculation as of now.

Roman Reigns to join The Rock again?

Roman Reigns has been left alone after nearly every member of The Bloodline turned their backs on them. With Paul Heyman also leaning towards CM Punk, The OTC may finally be done with his long-time advisor. As The Showcase of the Immortals approaches, The Tribal Chief could shock everyone by joining forces with two of WWE’s biggest legends – The Rock and John Cena.

The Final Boss already acknowledged The OTC after his win over Solo Sikoa in January, and Cena is on his retirement tour. This could be the perfect time for all three megastars to unite. Reigns could join their faction post-WrestleMania to rebuild his dominance in WWE and eventually challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title, if he defeated Cody Rhodes. Reigns could possibly be Cena's final opponent before retirement. Nothing is confirmed as of now, and it would be interesting to see what happens next.

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More