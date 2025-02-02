Roman Reigns avoids injury, major star's elimination ignored - 5 botches you missed at WWE Royal Rumble  

The WWE Royal Rumble has become synonymous with botches and mistakes over the years. It is difficult to maintain order in a 30-person melee.

While this year's contained perhaps the least amount of botches in recent memory, there were still several mishaps throughout the show that many fans noticed online. The following list looks at just five of the biggest botches from The Royal Rumble:

#5. and #4. WWE's graphics department had a tough night

WWE introduced a number of new graphics during last night's Royal Rumble which included keeping track of entrants and eliminations but there were a few stats that they got wrong.

While explaining that the winner of The Women's Royal Rumble would face Tiffany Stratton, they spelled her name wrong, before Roxanne Perez made her entrance and they claimed it was her second Royal Rumble match. It's actually her third since she was part of the 2023 and 2024 editions of the contest and then entered at number three this year.

#3. Penta's eliminated was ignored

Penta made his Royal Rumble debut this year, just weeks after joining the company on RAW's Netflix premiere. All seemed to be going well until he tangled himself up with Rey Mysterio and the two men hung over the top rope.

While Penta was able to save himself, it seemed like both of his feet touched the floor before he skinned the cat. Pat McAfee asked for a replay because he spotted it as well, but WWE didn't provide one and Penta was allowed to continue the match.

#2. Lyra Valkyria had a wardrobe malfunction

There were a number of awkward moments in the Women's Rumble match, one of the most noticeable was when Lyra Valkyria lost her top. She was wrestling with IYO SKY when it came unfastened around her neck and she was forced to catch and hold it whilst she continued to wrestle.

Luckily, Liv Morgan stepped in and knocked the Women's Intercontinental Champion to the side of the ring which allowed her to roll out and fasten it to continue the match.

#1. Roman Reigns avoids serious injury at The Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns was one of the favorites to win the Rumble, but his hopes were dashed by CM Punk when he threw both Reigns and Seth Rollins to the outside. The two men were then joined by Punk, who was eliminated by Logan Paul and as Punk and Reigns argued on the ground, Rollins ran over and delivered a two-footed stomp to Reigns.

It seemed like it should have been a normal stomp but Rollins slipped and stood on Reigns' face, which led to his nose getting busted open when the latter was spotted on camera a few seconds later.

