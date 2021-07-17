Roman Reigns reveals the backstage reaction to fans returning to WWE shows

Last night, WWE hosted its first television show in front of a live crowd in over a year and a half from the Toyota Center. The fans in Houston gave a loud reception to many superstars and brought their uplifting energy back to WWE.

Fans and wrestlers alike have been excited about the return of live audiences to WWE shows. In a recent interview with CBS Sports, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed the locker room's reaction to the news of the company's return to live touring:

"I would say everybody's pretty excited. I would say, there might be some questions for each individual that I can't answer for," said Reigns. "As far as being able to get back to what we do and creating an atmosphere and experience like no other, it's something that I think everybody in the locker room and the roster has been dying to do. It was what it was with the ThunderDome and just having the ability to continue to provide entertainment for all of our fans globally going through the struggle of the pandemic and lockdown and quarantine together, that has been an awesome experience. Now, it's ran its course and I think everybody is excited to get back and feel that energy and feel that audience."

Last night in Houston, fans made sure their presence was felt as the crowd remained hot throughout the entire night.

WWE is looking to carry the same momentum into Money in the Bank this Sunday.

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Edge

Match graphic for Roman Reigns (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. Edge

A few weeks ago, Edge returned to WWE SmackDown when he interrupted The Tribal Chief mid-promo and ambushed him. The Rated-R Superstar was promptly given a title shot, as he never got a one-on-one championship match despite winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Last night on SmackDown, Edge and Roman Reigns got a chance to lock horns ahead of their encounter at Money in the Bank. The WWE Hall of Famer tagged alongside Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on the team of Reigns and The Usos.

Despite losing the match, Edge made sure he sent a strong message as he laid out Reigns and stood tall over him, holding the WWE Universal Championship.

