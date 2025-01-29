Roman Reigns to betray his cousins to win the WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring potential twist

Roman Reigns has been announced for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Along with him, The OG Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have been added to the 30-man bout as well.

Interestingly, The Original Tribal Chief reconciled with Main Event Jey and the former Intercontinental Champion ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. During that time, Jey Uso let him know that if Reigns ever reverted to his previous ways, he would put an end to their relationship.

It is possible that the former Bloodline leader will turn on Jey Uso and Sami Zayn during the 30-man battle royal. Only one man can come out of the match as the winner, and The Original Tribal Chief might do anything to make sure it's him who walks away with the victory.

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

That being said, he might be the one to eliminate Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, showcasing that Roman Reigns will always put himself first.

WWE veteran raises issue with WWE's booking of Roman Reigns and other top superstars

Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for February 1, 2025. The last time fans saw Roman Reigns in action was on January 6th, 2025, when WWE RAW debuted on Netflix. The Original Tribal Chief hasn't been around since. In fact, it was Paul Heyman who announced Reigns' Royal Rumble participation.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo raised the question of why the company did not book unique angles using top superstars ahead of Royal Rumble 2025.

"I just don't get it [Roman being absent] like, this is the third week of Netflix. Is this the 3rd or the 4th? And you're in Cody's [Rhodes] hometown. Cody is not wrestling. [Seth] Rollins is not wrestling. CM Punk isn't wrestling. Roman Reigns isn't wrestling. Rhea Ripley isn't wrestling. I don't understand it. We were always, man, in 'balls to the walls' mode. Always, man."

WWE is yet to reveal Reigns' next challenger if he fails to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and loses the chance to pursue Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback