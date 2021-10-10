Roman Reigns, beware: 5 lies Paul Heyman told on WWE TV

Is Paul Heyman lying to Roman Reigns? That's the big question on the WWE Universe’s mind heading into The Tribal Chief’s Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Heyman guaranteed Reigns that he had nothing to do with Lesnar’s free-agent status in the WWE Draft. He also promised to stay by Reigns’ side when he goes head-to-head with The Beast Incarnate on October 21.

“My Tribal Chief, I’m in a terrible situation here because no matter what I say it’s gonna sound like I’m spinning things. I am faithful to my Tribal Chief. I’ve been with your family for 40 years,” Heyman said.

Will Paul Heyman stick to his word and support Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia? Or is Heyman on the verge of reuniting with Brock Lesnar after serving as Reigns’ special counsel for the last 13 months?

In this article, let’s look back at five WWE moments that show why Reigns is right to question Heyman’s loyalties.

#5 Paul Heyman lied about working with Brad Maddox and The Shield

Vince McMahon gave Paul Heyman a Personal Performance Review during an in-ring segment on the January 28, 2013 episode of RAW.

Leading up to the segment, Brad Maddox and The Shield interfered in CM Punk’s matches in an attempt to help him retain the WWE Championship. Paul Heyman, Punk’s advocate at the time, told McMahon he did not have any association with the four men.

“Thank you for this opportunity to come out here and look you in the eye and settle this once and for all, because the answer to your question – and you have every reason in the world to ask me that question – and the answer to that question is no. I have never had anything to do with Brad Maddox nor The Shield,” Heyman said.

Moments later, McMahon pointed fans in the direction of the big screen, which showed Heyman working alongside Maddox and The Shield backstage.

McMahon asked WWE fans if they thought Heyman had lied, prompting a huge “Yes!” response from the crowd. He then looked set to fire the former ECW owner before Brock Lesnar hit the WWE Chairman with an F-5.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram