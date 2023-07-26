Roman Reigns' Bloodline saga vs Jey Uso to end at SummerSlam 2023? Potential hint explored

Roman Reigns could be gone for a long time post-WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. Since WrestleMania 38, Reigns has had a lot of changes made to his contract, specifically dates and appearances. The Tribal Chief appears on half or less of the dates he used to do while he was climbing the ladder of success, and rightly so.

Currently, we see Reigns on an average of one or two SmackDowns out of the four episodes of the blue show in a month. Even in those shows, he appears in promos and backstage segments that don't require much in-ring work. Roman saves the wrestling for the big events.

At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will face his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed Universal Championship. This match at SummerSlam seems to be the finale for The Bloodline saga, based on reports.

Xero News @NewsXero Payback - Sep 2nd

Fastlane - October 7th

Crown Jewel - November 4th

Survivor Series - November 25th



Roman Reigns is currently not advertised for Payback, although things could change. Internally, they expect Roman Reigns to main event Crown Jewel and Survivor Series.

WWE's next two PLEs are Payback and Fastlane. According to Xero News, Roman Reigns is not expected to be at Payback as of this writing. His Fastlane status is up in the air too. It seems like The Tribal Chief is going to take a long break until Crown Jewel and Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns isn't a dream opponent for Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Since transforming into The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns has taken his stock to another level. Going down as one of the industry's greats through his work and achievements has certainly added Reigns to many superstars' Mount Rushmore list. However, Gunther doesn't seem much interested in wrestling him.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Ring General claimed Reigns is not his dream opponent. He cited their different backgrounds as the main reason.

"I wouldn't consider Roman as a dream opponent," Gunther said. "I think we are two completely different wrestlers. He's obviously somebody that came up through first of all his family history, but then he got basically developed or trained in the WWE system and got brought up through that." [From 09:27 to 09:53]

Gunther is all set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. He is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of this century. Over the past decade, the Intercontinental Championship looked like it had lost value. However, The Ring General has brought it back to the prominence it always deserved.

