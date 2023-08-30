Roman Reigns to bring 38-year-old cousin to WWE upon his return? Exploring the possibility!

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline angle has been WWE's best and biggest storyline over the last few months. Until SummerSlam, many believed it was presented like a film, and everyone involved was highly appreciated. As of now, the story involving this faction seems to be at a pause.

With Jimmy Uso having betrayed his brother Jey Uso and Roman Reigns currently out of the scene, many wonder how WWE will take this forward. While there are many rumors and speculations, as usual, an Anoa'i family member believes WWE could use him in The Bloodline story.

As per reports, Manu (Afa Anoa'i Jr.) believes there are several ways WWE could integrate him into the current story. Currently, he wrestles on the independent circuit and is a popular name. He was part of the main roster of WWE between 2007 and 2009.

Hence, it won't be surprising to see Roman Reigns recruit the 38-year-old to his faction. After all, given The Usos are not on his side, and Solo Sikoa could turn his back at any moment, the Tribal Chief will need a trustworthy and experienced member by his side. Manu is a person who could fill that criteria.

Roman Reigns is on the verge of setting an impressive record

Even though Roman Reigns' run as champion has faced several criticisms, one can't deny that the run has been historic in multiple ways. Not only has Reigns held the title for a long time, but he has carried it well and garnered the attention of the WWE Universe.

While The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, where he defeated Braun Strowman and the late Bray Wyatt, he won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 by beating Brock Lesnar. This made him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter, Roman Reigns will pass the three-year mark as champion this week. This feat is historic, considering it last happened 35 years ago. On Twitter/X, the page wrote:

"[email protected] began his current reign as Universal Champion in late August of 2020. This week, the Tribal Chief surpasses three uninterrupted years as a world champion in @WWE. By Wednesday, it'll be the first 3-year title run for a world champ in #WWE in more than 35 years."

The last time WWE witnessed a World Championship reign so long was when Hulk Hogan held the WWE Championship from 1984 to 1998 for a total of 1474 days. Given this stat, it will be interesting to see how long Reigns remains champion.

