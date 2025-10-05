Roman Reigns to bring back legendary WWE manager after 13 years as his new Wiseman? Possible scenario for RAW discussed

The latest edition of WWE RAW featured the earth-shattering return of Roman Reigns during the main event, where The Usos and The Vision's Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed faced off in a tornado tag match. The OTC helped his cousins secure a big win over The Vision members. Reigns could do the unthinkable and bring back a legendary manager as his new &quot;Wiseman&quot; soon.The OTC is advertised for the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth. Reigns could cut a passionate promo and could revive the OG Bloodline with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, promising fans they will recreate the dominance they once had. In a shocking twist, the Original Tribal Chief might introduce a legendary manager, Armando Estrada, as the new Wiseman for his Bloodline.Armando Estrada has deep roots with the real Bloodline, as he was the manager of Umaga. Estrada is currently signed with WWE under a legends contract. The 48-year-old was let go by WWE on July 2, 2012. His return after 13 years as Roman Reigns' new Wiseman could become an iconic moment.That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Wrestling veteran predicts that Roman Reigns might soon face the WWE ChampionSpeaking on the recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, senior pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that the Original Tribal Chief might face his former Shield brother and the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, down the line.&quot;Well obviously he's gonna be back with Jimmy Uso, who if you watched RAW, people out there if you watched RAW, you see that he didn't, he really didn't warm up to Jey Uso much at all because Jey and Jimmy have been on the wrong side of each other. So I think he is gonna try and make peace between uh, Jimmy and Jey and they're gonna go against the Brons most likely and Seth Rollins. I think that's where this is going.&quot; It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has for the OTC in the upcoming weeks.