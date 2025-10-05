  • home icon
Roman Reigns to bring back legendary WWE manager after 13 years as his new Wiseman? Possible scenario for RAW discussed

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 05, 2025 07:21 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is a former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (source: WWE.com)

The latest edition of WWE RAW featured the earth-shattering return of Roman Reigns during the main event, where The Usos and The Vision's Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed faced off in a tornado tag match. The OTC helped his cousins secure a big win over The Vision members. Reigns could do the unthinkable and bring back a legendary manager as his new "Wiseman" soon.

The OTC is advertised for the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth. Reigns could cut a passionate promo and could revive the OG Bloodline with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, promising fans they will recreate the dominance they once had. In a shocking twist, the Original Tribal Chief might introduce a legendary manager, Armando Estrada, as the new Wiseman for his Bloodline.

Armando Estrada has deep roots with the real Bloodline, as he was the manager of Umaga. Estrada is currently signed with WWE under a legends contract.

The 48-year-old was let go by WWE on July 2, 2012. His return after 13 years as Roman Reigns' new Wiseman could become an iconic moment.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Wrestling veteran predicts that Roman Reigns might soon face the WWE Champion

Speaking on the recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, senior pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that the Original Tribal Chief might face his former Shield brother and the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, down the line.

"Well obviously he's gonna be back with Jimmy Uso, who if you watched RAW, people out there if you watched RAW, you see that he didn't, he really didn't warm up to Jey Uso much at all because Jey and Jimmy have been on the wrong side of each other. So I think he is gonna try and make peace between uh, Jimmy and Jey and they're gonna go against the Brons most likely and Seth Rollins. I think that's where this is going."

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has for the OTC in the upcoming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
