Roman Reigns to bring back Paul Heyman's former rival to serve as his new Wiseman? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman pulled off the ultimate betrayal at WrestleMania 41, leaving Roman Reigns and CM Punk for Seth Rollins. This was reaffirmed on the RAW after WrestleMania, as Heyman stood and watched as his Tribal Chief and former best friend were decimated by Rollins and his newest recruit, Bron Breakker.

It is safe to say that both Roman Reigns and CM Punk will be looking for revenge. However, before getting physically involved once again, could the OTC play some mind games and attempt to bring back one of Paul Heyman's former rivals as his new Wiseman? In this scenario, the new Wiseman would be Eric Bischoff.

The Hall of Famer hasn't been seen in WWE since 2024, when he made an appearance on NXT and had a chat with Ridge Holland and Trick Williams.

It wouldn't be farfetched to see him return, and given the numerous confrontations he has had with Paul Heyman over the years, he would certainly add some heat to this ongoing storyline. It would throw Paul Heyman for a loop. After all, it would be great to see Roman Reigns replace him when he believes he is irreplaceable.

That being said, this is nothing more than speculation at the end of the day. Nevertheless, it would certainly be an interesting scenario for WWE to explore.

Roman Reigns may have to rely on his Bloodline for help

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, under the guidance of Paul Heyman, make for a formidable pairing. Regardless of whether he recruits a new Wiseman or not, Roman Reigns will need help if he hopes to thwart them.

Given the way things are progressing, it seems likely that he will reluctantly form another alliance with CM Punk. However, that may not be enough to defeat this new faction. As such, the OTC will likely have to call upon his Bloodline for help.

It wouldn't be that difficult, as Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn made their returns on this week's RAW, and of course, it would only be a boon for him to have the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso, backing him up.

However, much like the previous scenario, this is just conjecture. There is no guarantee that Reigns will turn to his cousins and The Honorary Uce for help, but it's safe to say he will likely need it.

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More