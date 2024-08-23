Roman Reigns to bring back two legendary stars; The Bloodline to lose their titles? 4 ways WWE SmackDown can end this week

WWE has booked an action-packed show for this week's SmackDown, which will see three top champions put their titles on the line. Two of them will be The Bloodine's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, who will likely defend the WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event.

Here, we will look at four ways Triple H could book SmackDown's ending this week, potentially featuring The Bloodline and the tag team championship. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso confront The Bloodline

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Roman Reigns was forced to stand alone in front of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline last week on SmackDown. Although the Original Tribal Chief had successfully handled the heel faction since his return, he had no answer for Jacob Fatu. The latter returned from his injury, destroyed Roman Reigns, and helped move the tides in Sikoa's favor.

Tonight, Reigns could return with a plan and two members of the old Bloodline - Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso. Sikoa mistreated Heyman and Jimmy; thus, they would be hungry for revenge. They could side with the Original Tribal Chief and take out the new Bloodline members in the show's closing moments tonight. We could also see them attack the Bloodline after the tag team championship match on SmackDown.

#2. The Street Profits win the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, The Street Profits defeated DIY in an epic showdown to become the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship. They are set to challenge Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga for the titles tonight and may walk out of the show with the gold.

There is no denying that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have slipped through the ranks in the tag team division. But they are still one of the strongest teams on the roster and could become the new champions at the end of SmackDown's main event.

#3. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga retain their titles in a standard match

The Bloodline has often used the number advantage to win the biggest matches. Tonight may not be different on SmackDown when Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga put their tag team gold on the line against The Street Profits. We may see Tonga Loa and Solo Sikoa at the ringside during the match or make their presence known at a crucial moment.

Fans expect The Street Profits to pose a serious threat to the Bloodline members in their title match tonight. However, there isn't much they would be able to do if there was any illegal interference to help Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, which would allow them to retain the title.

#4. Jacob Fatu injures Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins to make a statement

Considering Jacob Fatu's portrayal since arriving on WWE SmackDown, it is unlikely that he will lose the championship in his first title defense. Instead, Triple H may capitalize on his growing popularity by having him attack his challengers after successfully retaining the title. This could lead to The Bloodline's new Enforcer destroying Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to make a statement.

It could lead to DIY running out to save The Street Profits, setting up a potential triple-threat match in the future. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano saw their title reign end in less than a month and never got a rematch against The Bloodline. They could look to insert themselves into the title picture and might save The Street Profits from a brutal beatdown before the show ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback