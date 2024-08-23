WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Details on former star's arrest, Massive update on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's next appearance

We are happy to present another exciting edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today's list examines major announcements confirming Roman reigns and Paul Heyman's next appearance. Additionally, we came across lesser-known details about plans for major names on RAW and SmackDown.

#1. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's next appearance announced

Roman Reigns recently returned to WWE television, but he has found himself all alone while standing against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. His trusted ally, Wiseman, Paul Heyman, has been away from SmackDown since he was brutally attacked for refusing to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the Tribal Chief.

Although fans are excited to see the Wiseman reunite with Roman Reigns on the blue brand, they are already scheduled to make an appearance together outside WWE. This would see them head to New York to appear in Bloomberg's Power Players series, where they will address their future in sports entertainment.

#2. New details emerge about ex-WWE star Rich Swann's arrest

Former WWE star Rich Swann was arrested back in June for attempting to break into an apartment and following a woman later in the same night, according to latest reports. The house owner initially threatened Swann using a handgun, which caused him to back away from the property, but he was soon involved in another incident with a woman, and he followed her to her house.

This led to two separate phone calls to the police, and while Swann was let go the next day, he was charged with disorderly public intoxication and causing public disturbance. He is currently signed with TNA, which has announced that the wrestler will be entering a rehabilitation program.

#3. WWE Superstar suggests a new title for the women's roster

Former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria is keen on establishing her place on RAW since moving to the red brand. She suggested introducing an Intercontinental Championship for the women's roster to help elevate several hard-working talents not involved in the top championship picture. Speaking on the topic during a recent interview, Valkyria said:

"I think an Intercontinental title for the women's would be incredible. It's kind of known as the workhorse title and I think we've got so many hard-working, that are still waiting for a chance to step up and show what they can do. And, that [Women's Intercontinental Championship] would provide that opportunity for them. So, of course that would be incredible. We've got the upcoming Women's Speed tournament, hoping to be involved in that myself. It's really a great time to be a women's wrestler on Monday Night RAW," Valkyria said. [From 11:18 to 11:46]

#4. Triple H to use major WWE stars from RAW and SmackDown in a new project

WWE NXT is set to embark on a new era with its move to the CW network. Recent backstage reports have confirmed that Triple H and his team intend to push NXT as a full-fledged third brand, which will see several major names appear on the show after October.

This would include top names from RAW and SmackDown appearing in various capacities on the Shawn Michaels-led programming. Most recently, CM Punk and Randy Orton were announced for the show in the first two weeks of October, when the brand moves out of its long-term home, the WWE Performance Center.

#5. Liv Morgan teases a massive change ahead of RAW and Bash in Berlin

Liv Morgan is enjoying her time as the reigning Women's World Champion while in a romantic on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. The couple has become one of the hottest acts on Monday Night RAW. The champion recently took to social media and hinted at a new gear ahead of the upcoming episodes, changing her signature look.

Morgan could also use this gear at Bash in Berlin, where she will join forces with Daddy Dom to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Last week, the new Judgment Day was finally successful in getting one over the Terror Twins, and it will be interesting to see what other surprises are in store for the heel faction on the final episode of RAW before Bash in Berlin.

