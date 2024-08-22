Ex-WWE star arrested after attempting to allegedly break into an apartment and apparently following a woman; suspended & admitted to rehab - Reports

An ex-WWE star has been sent to rehabilitation following an arrest earlier in the year. The details of the arrest became public recently.

Former WWE and current TNA star Rich Swann was arrested on June 8 earlier this year. A report by Post Wrestling recently revealed the details of the incident.

Swann reportedly attempted to break into an apartment on June 8 at around 9:50 PM. The resident informed the police that he threatened Swann with a handgun through the door, and that caused him to back away and leave the property. Unfortunately, his night was not over.

He allegedly went on to follow a woman who asked him to stop after encountering him. Swann followed the woman to her door, but she shut it before he could enter. Both the apartment owner and the woman separately called the police about Swann. He was arrested after being identified by the owner of the apartment he tried to break into.

It is assumed that in his allegedly intoxicated state, Swann was unable to identify his apartment. The officer in the report stated the details of what the star said to him.

“I asked if Richard had any drinks containing alcohol. He stated that he did. When asked how many, he stated, ‘A lot.’ I asked Richard when did he start to drink and he told me around 1900 hours,” about three hours earlier. [Swann’s] actions while intoxicated caused multiple disturbances and his behavior caused several residents concern for their safety.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

The wrestler was released the following day. He has been charged with disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance.

TNA was made aware of the star's arrest only when Post Wrestling reached out to them this Monday. Now, the company has stated that Swann is entering a substance abuse rehabilitation program on Wednesday.

“TNA Wrestling takes any and all charges against its performers seriously. Rich Swann is responsible for his own personal actions. He has informed TNA Wrestling that he is voluntarily entering into a substance abuse rehabilitation program. TNA Wrestling has suspended Rich pending the completion of its investigation into the incidents.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

The ex-WWE star had a similar arrest in the past

Unfortunately for the former WWE star, this is not his first encounter with the law in such an arrest.

The report stated that he was charged with the same offense in September 2022 in an incident not mentioned in the media at the time. He allegedly caused a disturbance while intoxicated in the apartment building where he lives. At the time, the court ordered him to pay $351.49.

He also had trouble with the law in December 2017 when he was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery. The charges were later dropped. At the time, WWE suspended him and released him two months later. The charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

